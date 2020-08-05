Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC directs all parties to place details on record within 3 days, hearing next week

The next hearing in Sushant Singh Rajput's case will take place after 1 week, the Supreme Court said.

Supreme Court directed all parties involved in Sushant Singh Rajput case to place all details on record within the next three days. The next hearing in the matter will take place after 1 week . An ANI tweet in the matter read, "Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking direction for transfer of investigation from Patna to Mumbai in #SushanthSinghRajput death case: Supreme Court directs all parties to file their respective replies within three days. Further hearing in the matter to be held after a week."

Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde reacted to the hearing and said that they were 'satisfied' with the outcome. He said, "The Petition in the SC will be heard in the next week. All concerned have to file their replies in the meantime. State of Maharashtra is directed to place all the investigation steps taken in the case before the SC. We are satisfied with the outcome of the hearing. In view of the pendency of the proceedings in SC, Rhea or anyone on her behalf refrain from making any comments in the case."

Apart from this, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta stated that the Centre has accepted Bihar government's request recommending CBI enquiry into the actor's suicide case and a notice regarding the same will be issued by end of Wednesday. The SC also addressed the matter of Patna SP Vinay Tiwari being forcibly quarantined and said that it does not reflect well on the case.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for details.

