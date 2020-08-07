Sushant Singh Rajput case: SC dismisses law student’s PIL seeking NIA probe: You are unnecessarily interfering

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has recently been transferred to CBI lately after the Centre accepted Bihar government’s request for the same.

Sushant Singh Rajput is not just a name anymore. It resonates several emotions and the entire nation has been seen mourning his demise along with seeking justice for the late actor. Undoubtedly, everyone has been brimming with an opinion about this much talked about case. And while Mumbai police had been investigating the case, a law student had filed a PIL in Supreme Court and demanded CBI or National Investigation Agency probe in the case. However, the apex court has dismissed his plea and lashed out at him for interfering in the case unnecessarily.

Talking about the same, the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi asserted while Sushant’s father has been pursuing the case, the law student’s petition has been dismissed. “Who are you? You are a total stranger unnecessarily interfering in the case. Victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition,” CJI was quoted saying. Meanwhile, the Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta has also submitted before the Supreme Court that the FIR registered in Patna by the late actor’s father has already been transferred to the CBI for investigation.

Supreme Court dismisses a law student's PIL seeking CBI or NIA probe in #SushantSinghRajput's death. "Who are you? You are a total stranger unnecessarily interfering in the case. Victim's father is pursuing the case. We are dismissing your petition," Chief Justice of India said. — ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2020

“We are told CBI has filed an FIR. What is the locus standi of yours (petitioner), in the matter,” CJI added.

To note, it hasn’t been long when Centre accepted Bihar Government’s request to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI. While CBI has officially taken over the case, they have also filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.

Meanwhile, Rhea has also been summoned by the enforcement directorate and is being questioned in the money laundering case filed by Sushant’s father.

Also Read: Rhea Chakraborty’s call records show she got more calls from Shruti Modi and Samuel than Sushant Singh Rajput

Credits :ANI

Share your comment ×