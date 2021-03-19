Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC gives THIS advice to NCB in the matter of Rhea Chakraborty’s bail in drugs case

NCB now requires to challenge Rhea Chakraborty’s bail order if they want to assail Bombay High Court’s adverse remarks made in the judgement.

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has once again made headlines in relation to the drugs nexus case which was filed last year. Her brother Showik Chakraborty, along with the actress, was arrested in the case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had filed a 1200 page charge sheet in the case against 33 people. And in the fresh hearing of the case on Thursday, the Supreme Court has told the NCB that they have to challenge the Bombay High Court order granting bail to actress Rhea Chakraborty in a drugs-related case if it wanted to assail adverse remarks made in the judgement.

As reported by Press Trust of India (PTI), a bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submission of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for NCB, said that the probe agency was not pressing against the grant of bail to the actress. "You cannot challenge the bail order observations without challenging the bail order itself," said the bench which also comprised Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian as quoted by PTI. It is worth mentioning here that the Bombay High Court had granted bail to Rhea on October 7 last year after depositing a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh. However, her brother's bail plea was rejected.

Meanwhile, Rhea had given consent to the delivery of drugs at her residence since November 2019 and also facilitated her residence to Sushant for the consumption of drugs. NCB has also claimed that she financed the illicit trafficking of drugs. She reportedly funded the same with the help of her brother Showik Chakraborty. So, the agency has stated that Rhea Chakraborty conspired to procure, sell, transport, possess and both import and export interstate drugs.

She is also said to have dealt with marijuana, and ganja. Apart from that, the charge sheet says that not only Rhea but her brother Showik, Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda, cook Dipesh Sawant, and another accused named Rishikesh Pawar procured and supplied drugs to Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on June 14, 2020.

