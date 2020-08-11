  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC reserves judgement in Rhea Chakraborty’s case; Next hearing on August 13

Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case was heard by the Supreme Court today. She had appealed seeking a transfer of case registered by Mr KK Singh in Patna to Mumbai. The court heard all sides and adjourned the hearing till Thursday.
43824 reads Mumbai Updated: August 11, 2020 05:08 pm
Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death left everyone shocked in the nation. Sushant’s father Mr KK Singh had filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar in the last week of July and levelled several allegations against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others. Following this, Rhea moved to the Supreme Court seeking a transfer of the case from Bihar to Mumbai. On Tuesday, the Supreme Court hearing for Rhea’s transfer plea began and the SC reserved the judgement until the next hearing on August 13, 2020. The apex court gave all parties time till Thursday to submit brief notes. 

Rhea also had filed an affidavit in SC appealing to them that the media trial against her should stop. In the court, lawyers representing Rhea, Bihar Government and Maharashtra Government were arguing in front of the apex court about the transfer plea. Each of them presented their side to the court before the apex court concluded the hearing for the day and asked all parties involved to reportedly submit brief notes related to Sushant and Rhea’s case by Thursday. The Supreme Court reserved its judgment till Thursday. 

During the hearing, Rhea’s counsel presented their side and argued that the Bihar Government did not have any jurisdiction in Sushant’s case as the incident took place in Mumbai. Bihar Government’s counsel also argued over jurisdiction and claimed that their government wants the truth to be uncovered. On the other hand, SG Tushar Mehta also raised questions over Mumbai Police’s investigation and claimed that family did not suspect ‘suicide’ of the late actor. Post-hearing all sides, the court reserved its judgement until next hearing on August 13. 

Meanwhile, the case was transferred to CBI after the Centre gave a nod to the Bihar Government’s recommendation. Reportedly, the CBI re-registered the FIR against Rhea and 5 others. It was also reported that they would be apparently recording the statements of Sushant’s family. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2020.

