Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SC says quarantining of the Bihar Police officer has not sent good message

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Supreme Court is hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea of transfer of case to Mumbai from Bihar. The Top court has reacted to the BMC officials quarantining Patna SP Vinay Tiwari.

As of now, the Supreme Court is currently hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to transfer Sushant Singh Rajput’s case investigation to Mumbai from Bihar. Recently, Patna SP Vinay Tiwari reached Mumbai to investigate the case and was put in quarantine by BMC officials. The apex court has reacted to it and said that it has not sent a good message on part of Mumbai Police. The SC said, “Quarantining of the Bihar Police officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has good professional reputation.”

Bihar’s IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai to head the investigation after Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty. However, when the Bihar IPS officer reached Mumbai, he was immediately sent into quarantine by BMC officials. The DGP-Bihar had questioned the Mumbai Police on quarantining the Bihar cop who had gone for investigation. Not just this, it was reported that SP Vinay Tiwari also would be filing for an exemption from quarantine due to the case.

Furthermore, it has been reported that despite the Supreme Court’s rap, the Bihar Police SP Vinay Tiwari will remain in 14 days quarantine in Mumbai. The Bihar Police was quick to react to the news and called it an ‘unfortunate decision.’ Also, during the hearing of Rhea’s transfer plea Sushant Singh Rajput’s father’s lawyer told the top court that the quarantining was done by the Mumbai Police to allegedly ‘destroy the evidence.’ He further wanted the SC to direct the Mumbai Police to cooperate with Bihar Police.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has given all the parties involved in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case 3 days to submit their replies to the apex judicial body. The hearing of the petition will take place next week. Rhea’s Lawyer Satish Maneshinde reportedly reacted to the SC’s verdict and said that they were satisfied by it and refrained from making any further comments on the same. Sushant Singh Rajput had breathed his last in Mumbai on June 14, 2020, at his apartment. His sudden demise left everyone shocked.

