Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Kapur emails statement to Mumbai Police; Might be called for clarity

Shekhar Kapur had tweeted about knowing Sushant Singh Rajput’s pain a day after his demise. As per the latest reports, the Mumbai Police received details from the filmmaker about his tweet. However, he may be called upon for a detailed statement when he returns to the city.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020, left the entire industry in a state of shock. While reports stated that the actor was suffering from depression, post his demise, several claims were made about his career and professional rivalry. Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur too had tweeted about knowing the story of the people who let him down badly. Based on that, Shekhar was reportedly summoned by the Mumbai Police to record his statement. Now, as per the latest update, the filmmaker has sent his answers to the Police via an Email.

As per a report in Mid-Day, a senior IPS officer told the daily that Shekhar had been contacted based on the tweet he made a day after Sushant’s demise. The officer informed the daily that the filmmaker had sent in some answers via email as he was not in the city. Further, it was reported that the Mumbai Police are considering Shekhar’s email but the filmmaker may be asked to record a detailed statement on arriving back in the city.

The senior IPS officer told the daily, “We have summoned Kapur to come and record his statement based on the tweet he shared a day after the actor’s suicide. He had sent some details via email which we are considering but we need more clarity on it. His detailed statement will be recorded soon once he comes back to the city.” Meanwhile, Shekhar was supposed to shoot Paani with Sushant. However, the film was shelved and it left everyone shocked. The filmmaker had tweeted post Sushant’s demise and wished that the late actor had contacted him.

Here is Shekhar Kapur’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish Iwas around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) June 15, 2020

Meanwhile, statements of several people have been already recorded including his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Mukesh Chhabra, Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shanoo Sharma and others. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. His funeral took place in Mumbai in the presence of his family and friends including Kriti Sanon, and others. Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi will release on July 24, 2020, on DisneyPlus Hotstar.

Share your comment ×