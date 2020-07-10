Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Kapur reveals actor was 'devastated'; cops summon filmmaker in person

Shekhar Kapur has been asked to be present at the police station to disclose some more details based on his tweet which he shared a day after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise.

It will soon be a month since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, but the case is still under investigation. In a latest set of developments, the Bandra Police have summoned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in person for more clarity. On Thursday, it was reported that the filmmaker had sent his statement via e-mail since he is not in Mumbai at the moment. However, according to Mid-Day, Shekhar Kapur has been asked to be present at the police station to disclose some more details based on his tweet.

A senior office confirmed this development and said, "We have summoned him to come and record his statement based on his tweet, which he posted a day after the actor's death. He has sent some details via email, which we are considering but we need more clarity and a detailed statement. It will be recorded after he returns to the city."

In his emailed statement, Shekhar Kapur revealed that Sushant was devastated after their film 'Pani' got shelved in 2015. The late actor was prepping hard for his role and the film was set to be made on a budget of Rs 150 crore. However, the report revealed that Yash Raj Films backed out from the film, citing creative differences, after having spent Rs 5 crore on the project.

The officer said, "He (Shekhar) hasn't named anybody but has said that Sushant worked really hard for the film, which got shelved due to creative differences between him and Yash Raj Films. He also said that Sushant was totally devastated after that and this could be the reason why he was battling depression but he never discussed it."

However, in his statement, Shekhar also revealed that he does not exactly know the reason behind Sushant's depression. He added that he was in London and wasn't in touch with the actor for the last few months.

A day after Sushant's tragic passing away, Shekhar Kapur had tweeted, "I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput."

