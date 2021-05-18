Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman blames COVID 19 for losing momentum; Asks 'Is there any hope'

Shekhar Suman has questioned the investigation in the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise case. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020.

It is going to be a year to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. The actor left for heavenly abode last year in June and his sudden demise was a shock for many of his fans. Even the celebrities were also left shocked. His death triggered a lot of speculation. However, an investigation was initiated into this but CBI ruled out the possibility of any foul play. A case was filed against the actress Rhea Chakraborty which led to her arrest. Celebrities like , Shekhar Suman fought for the late actor’s justice.

Recently, actor Shekhar took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, “We fought n fought n we r still fighting for Sushant's justice which is nowhere in a month it will be a year since he has gone. Look at the misfortune, Corona came and the momentum got buried under its calamity. Is there hope?” He questioned the investigation too.

To note, Bollywood celebrities like , , , were badly trolled on social media for promoting nepotism.

As soon he tweeted, fans started commenting on it. One of the fans wrote, “One year will elapse shortly on June 14th. COVID-19 find those killers of SSR and get into their lungs since we mortals are unable to track them.”

Take a look at the tweet here:

We fought n fought n we r still fighting for Sushant's justice which is no where in https://t.co/PZTtgjN3KC month it will be a year since he has gone.Look at the misfortune,Corona came and the momentum got buried under its https://t.co/mggYKlOfvs there hope? — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) May 15, 2021

Recently, the late actor was featured in Oscars' 2021 'In Memoriam' along with Irrfan Khan, , and others. Reacting to the tribute by The Academy in the 'In Memoriam' section, the late actor's brother-in-law had shared a post.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's brother in law Vishal Kirti reacts as late actor gets featured in Oscars' 'In Memoriam'

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Jagran English

Share your comment ×