Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shekhar Suman disheartened over not getting support; Presses CBI probe again

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise on 14th June has left everyone numb and heartbroken. Shekhar Suman has been urging the concerned authorities for a proper investigation in this matter. Check out his latest tweets.
Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020, leaving the entire nation heartbroken. While it has been confirmed by police statements and media reports that the 34-year old actor had committed suicide at his residence, a few people are sensing foul play in the entire matter and are also talking about a fair investigation. Veteran actor Shekhar Suman has been at the forefront in this regard and has been constantly using every platform to press CBI enquiry on the case.

The actor has recently shared a tweet on his Instagram handle in which he talks about being disheartened for not getting any family or political support in Sushant’s case. He writes, “Things are not conducive around us and yet even after 3 weeks we have kept Sushant alive and will keep doing so. This perhaps makes it the biggest movement so far.#justiceforSushantforum.” In yet another tweet, Shekhar has urged for a proper CBI investigation into the case.

Check out his tweets below:

Talking about Sushant Singh Rajput, his last ever on-screen appearance will be in the movie Dil Bechara and its trailer has been already released some time back. As soon as it was released on YouTube, every fan of the late actor relived his fond memories with the same thus making it the most liked trailer in 24 hours. In fact, Dil Bechara has broken the records of the trailer likes of Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War. The movie marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi and will be released on July 24, 2020.  

