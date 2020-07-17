  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Shekhar Suman on Rhea Chakraborty’s CBI request: Slowly people are showing up

A day after Rhea Chakraborty requested a CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Shekhar Suman took to Twitter to laud her. He also said that he will continue to fight for justice as he doesn't want to let people down.
Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise left everyone in shock in Bollywood. Not juts his fans, even several celebs were baffled over his tragic death. A day back, Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, requested Home Minister Anit Shah to initiate a CBI investigation into her boyfriend's case as she wanted to know what prompted him to end his life. Now, Shekhar Suman, who has been demanding justice for Sushant from the past few weeks, has lauded Rhea for showing support for a CBI probe in the matter. 

Taking to Twitter, Shekhar lauded and praised Rhea for joining other voices and demanding justice for Sushant. He said that the voices are gaining strength slowly and steadily and it will result in revelation of  several ugly truths. Further, he even clarified his tweet of taking a backseat in the matter of Sushant and said that he doesn't want to let people down who supported him in his right for justice. He mentioned that even if Sushant’s family doesn't come forward in the fight, he will continue to fight for him.

Suman tweeted on Rhea’s CBI probe request and wrote, “Finally Rhea has also come forward.Finally..slowly but surely ppl are showing up.it's a gud sign.#justiceforsushanthforum 
#hastenCBIenquiryforSushant.” Further, he expressed in a tweet, “Beware,the voices are turning into a storm which will blow the lid off many ugly truths.Beware,it will engulf you and punish you if you stay silent or are guilty.Beware,this storm will not subside till the culprits are exposed and brought to books.#justice.”

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput’s GF, Rhea Chakrborty:

Meanwhile, earlier today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that no CBI probe may be required in Sushant’s case and the police are doing everything they can. He further told a daily that when the investigation is complete, they will reveal the facts. He stated that till now there have been no signs of foul play. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and his funeral took place on June 15, 2020, in the presence of his friends and family. 

