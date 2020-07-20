  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman says 'By the time it goes to CBI, all evidences will be tampered'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left the world of showbiz shocked. While fans have been demanding a CBI probe, recently, Shekhar Suman questioned the delay in passing over the case to the expert body.
5430 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman says 'By the time it goes to CBI, all evidences will be tampered'Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman says 'By the time it goes to CBI, all evidences will be tampered'
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been a while since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to fight for justice on social media. The Chichhore star passed away last month at his apartment in Mumbai and left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock. Since then, many have come forward seeking a CBI probe in Sushant’s case, including Shekhar Suman. Suman has been urging the government for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case for a while and fans of the actor too have been urging the same. 

In a recent tweet, however, Shekhar Suman showed concern over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI. A few weeks ago, Subramaniam Swamy had appointed an advocate to look into documents needed for a CBI probe and fans of late Sushant were relieved. However, as of now the case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. Questioning the delay in passing over the case to the expert body, Suman mentioned in his tweet that by the time Sushant’s case is passed on the CBI, the proofs may be removed, just like movies. 

He tweeted, “I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad! #justiceforsushanthforum.” Further a part of his tweet read, “We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?.”

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput case:

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra recorded his statement at the police station. Reportedly, Aditya Chopra was probed about the shelved film Paani that had to star Sushant and was to be helmed by Shekhar Kapur. As per reports, the YRF head honcho refuted any differences with the late actor. Last week, Sushant’s psychiatrist also recorded his statement with the police. On Sunday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video full of Sushant’s memories on social media and left his fans emotional. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. His last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020. 

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Mukesh Chhabra on last call with Sushant Singh Rajput & sudden demise: Didn’t know he was depressed
Did you know Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ audition for Quantico was her first ever audition? Find out more FACTS
Bhumi Pednekar Birthday Special: Take a look at these LESSER KNOWN facts about the actress
Priyanka Chopra on her struggles, facing racism, Nick Jonas being a better cook & her dad’s advice
Dil Hi Toh Hai‘s Karan Kundrra & Yogita Bihani share secrets, reveal who will get married FIRST
Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to Parth Samthaan & others who tested positive for COVID-19
Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty: Everything you need to know about their love timeline
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan, family, relationships & being friends with ex
Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: Take a look at the actor’s best traditional looks
Salman Khan: 5 times the superstar was miserably trolled
BTS: 7 Best Moments from 1st half of 2020

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement