Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shekhar Suman says 'By the time it goes to CBI, all evidences will be tampered'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise left the world of showbiz shocked. While fans have been demanding a CBI probe, recently, Shekhar Suman questioned the delay in passing over the case to the expert body.

It has been a while since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and fans of the actor continue to fight for justice on social media. The Chichhore star passed away last month at his apartment in Mumbai and left the entire Bollywood in a state of shock. Since then, many have come forward seeking a CBI probe in Sushant’s case, including Shekhar Suman. Suman has been urging the government for a CBI probe in Sushant’s case for a while and fans of the actor too have been urging the same.

In a recent tweet, however, Shekhar Suman showed concern over the delay in handing over the case to the CBI. A few weeks ago, Subramaniam Swamy had appointed an advocate to look into documents needed for a CBI probe and fans of late Sushant were relieved. However, as of now the case is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. Questioning the delay in passing over the case to the expert body, Suman mentioned in his tweet that by the time Sushant’s case is passed on the CBI, the proofs may be removed, just like movies.

He tweeted, “I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad! #justiceforsushanthforum.” Further a part of his tweet read, “We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?.”

Here are Shekhar Suman’s tweets on Sushant Singh Rajput case:

We are all awaiting a #CBIEnquiryForSSR ..what is the delay?what are you all waiting for?Till another life is lost?A suicide case closes in two https://t.co/M8OxocFqhH's been 34 https://t.co/M8OxocFqhH is apparent, there is much more to it than meets the eye. — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 19, 2020

I think by the time they hand over the case to the CBI,if at all they do,like it happens in the movies or crime novels,all the evidences will be either tampered with,removed or cleaned up and CBI will have nothing to look into.Sad!#justiceforsushanthforum — Shekhar Suman (@shekharsuman7) July 19, 2020

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Yash Raj Films head honcho, Aditya Chopra recorded his statement at the police station. Reportedly, Aditya Chopra was probed about the shelved film Paani that had to star Sushant and was to be helmed by Shekhar Kapur. As per reports, the YRF head honcho refuted any differences with the late actor. Last week, Sushant’s psychiatrist also recorded his statement with the police. On Sunday, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shared a video full of Sushant’s memories on social media and left his fans emotional. Sushant breathed his last on June 14, 2020. His last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020.

Credits :Twitter

