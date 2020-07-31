Sushant Singh Rajput case: Should Rhea Chakraborty’s case be shifted to Mumbai? COMMENT

As Rhea Chakraborty has moved to Supreme court to seek transfer of investigation to Mumbai, do you think the case should be shifted? Let us know about your views in the comment section

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has become a burning topic in the nation and each day has been unveiling a new twist in the case. For the uninitiated, the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor was found dead on June 14 and there have been reports that he died of suicide. Although Mumbai police didn’t recover any suicide case from his residence, it has been probing various angles in the case along with interrogating people associated with Sushant including his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and others.

While Mumbai police have been investigating the case, it took a new turn after the late actor’s father KK Singh filed an FIR against Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar. In the complaint, Singh alleged that Rhea had instigated the late actor to take a drastic step and even exploited him financially along with cheating him. Ever since then, Bihar police has been probing the matter. Meanwhile, Rhea had moved to the Supreme Court and urged that the investigation shall be transferred to Mumbai for a fair probe in the case.

In her petition, the Jalebi actress claimed that Sushant’s relative has been behind the FIR which was filed against her and is also trying to influence the interrogation. As a result, she has requested the court to shift the case to Mumbai. On the other hand, Sushant’s father filed a caveat in the Supreme court and requested not take any decision without hearing his side.

As of now, the Supreme Court will be hearing Rhea’s petition on August 5. And while all eyes will be on this case, do you think Rhea’s case should be transferred to Mumbai? Let us know in the comment section below.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

