  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty admits procuring drugs at the behest of Rhea Chakraborty

In another development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik has confessed about arranging drugs for the late actor. He also stated that Rhea used to pay for the drugs.
35945 reads Mumbai Updated: September 10, 2020 01:43 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty admits procuring drugs at the behest of Rhea ChakrabortySushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty admits procuring drugs at the behest of Rhea Chakraborty
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been coming with some surprising revelations every day and it has been keeping everyone on their toes. While the Narcotics Control Bureau, which has been investigating the illegal drugs angle in the case, have arrested main accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the latter has now made some revelation during the recent probe. According to Times Now, Showik has admitted of procuring drugs for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and also claimed that he did so on the behest of his sister Rhea.

Reportedly, this statement was recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act wherein Showik accepts buying drugs for Sushant. He also stated that Rhea used to pay for the drugs supply. Apparently, Showik has admitted of arranging drugs for Sushant on several occasion and also claimed that it was the late actor who used to ask for the drugs. Showik's statement has certainly busted Rhea’s claim about being unaware of Sushant taking drugs along with her claims of trying to dissuade the Kai Po Che star from taking drugs. 

Interestingly, Showik’s confession has come on the day when the session court is set to hear Rhea's bail plea. Yes! The actress, who was recently arrested by the NCB and was sent into a 14 day judicial custody, has applied for the bail in the sessions court. To note, Rhea had sought a bail during the hearing at the court when she was presented before the magistrate post arrest. However, the NCB had opposed it.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea to be heard by Sessions Court tomorrow in drugs link

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
SSR case: Rhea fights back and files complaint against Priyanka Singh
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora test POSITIVE for COVID-19
Happy Birthday Mira Rajput: Take a look at her most RAVISHING appearances
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sandip Ssingh’s chats to Rhea’s probe at NCB
Alaya F reveals EVERYTHING she does in a day: Diet, fitness & hobbies
Taimur Ali Khan, Ananya Panday to Sara Ali Khan, star kids who have been trolled on social media
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty summoned by NCB
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Showik Chakraborty arrested by NCB
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement