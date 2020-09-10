Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty admits procuring drugs at the behest of Rhea Chakraborty

In another development in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik has confessed about arranging drugs for the late actor. He also stated that Rhea used to pay for the drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case has been coming with some surprising revelations every day and it has been keeping everyone on their toes. While the Narcotics Control Bureau, which has been investigating the illegal drugs angle in the case, have arrested main accused Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, the latter has now made some revelation during the recent probe. According to Times Now, Showik has admitted of procuring drugs for the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor and also claimed that he did so on the behest of his sister Rhea.

Reportedly, this statement was recorded under Section 67 of the NDPS Act wherein Showik accepts buying drugs for Sushant. He also stated that Rhea used to pay for the drugs supply. Apparently, Showik has admitted of arranging drugs for Sushant on several occasion and also claimed that it was the late actor who used to ask for the drugs. Showik's statement has certainly busted Rhea’s claim about being unaware of Sushant taking drugs along with her claims of trying to dissuade the Kai Po Che star from taking drugs.

Interestingly, Showik’s confession has come on the day when the session court is set to hear Rhea's bail plea. Yes! The actress, who was recently arrested by the NCB and was sent into a 14 day judicial custody, has applied for the bail in the sessions court. To note, Rhea had sought a bail during the hearing at the court when she was presented before the magistrate post arrest. However, the NCB had opposed it.

Times Now

