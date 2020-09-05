Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda produced before court; NCB demands 7 day custody

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were recently arrested by the NCB in Mumbai in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s has taken a new and nasty turn ever since the illegal drug angle has come into the light. And while Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also come into action in the case, they had recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the case. To note, NCB has been working on the drugs angle and has been interrogating Showik and Samuel for the same. In fact, the duo was arrested after the NCB allegedly found incriminating evidence tying them to the late actor.

Now, as per a recent development in the case, Showik and Samuel were presented before Esplande court, wherein the NCB has sought seven days custody for both. This isn’t all. The NCB team has also, reportedly, sought judicial custody for Kaizen Ibrahim in the case. Meanwhile, Showik’s counsel Satish Maneshinde has stated that NCB shouldn’t take Showik’s custody and assured that the latter will cooperate with the agency without the custody. However, the public prosecutor opposed the request and explained that they need to confront Sameul and Showik with the arrested peddler and interrogate them further.

Mumbai: Narcotics Control Bureau seeks 7-day custody of Showik Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda, also seeks judicial custody of Kaizen Ibrahim Showik Chakraborty & Samuel Miranda are being presented before the Esplanade Court, in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput death case https://t.co/wiNNzWRVa1 — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2020

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer compared Showik and Samuel’s arrest to the tip of an iceberg. He stated, “Arrests by the NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family (of Sushant Singh Rajput) hopes that more angles will come out.”

On the other hand, Sushant’s sister is quite elated with Showik Chakraborty’s arrest and also hailed NCB for the same. She tweeted, “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.”

