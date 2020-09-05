  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda produced before court; NCB demands 7 day custody

Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda were recently arrested by the NCB in Mumbai in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.
34960 reads Mumbai Updated: September 5, 2020 02:01 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda produced before court; NCB demands 7 day custodySushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda produced before court; NCB demands 7 day custody
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s has taken a new and nasty turn ever since the illegal drug angle has come into the light. And while Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has also come into action in the case, they had recently arrested Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda in the case. To note, NCB has been working on the drugs angle and has been interrogating Showik and Samuel for the same. In fact, the duo was arrested after the NCB allegedly found incriminating evidence tying them to the late actor.

Now, as per a recent development in the case, Showik and Samuel were presented before Esplande court, wherein the NCB has sought seven days custody for both. This isn’t all. The NCB team has also, reportedly, sought judicial custody for Kaizen Ibrahim in the case. Meanwhile, Showik’s counsel Satish Maneshinde has stated that NCB shouldn’t take Showik’s custody and assured that the latter will cooperate with the agency without the custody. However, the public prosecutor opposed the request and explained that they need to confront Sameul and Showik with the arrested peddler and interrogate them further.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s family lawyer compared Showik and Samuel’s arrest to the tip of an iceberg. He stated, “Arrests by the NCB prove the fear of the family that there was something very big that Mumbai Police wanted to hide. Clearly, there are several angles in this case. The family (of Sushant Singh Rajput) hopes that more angles will come out.”

On the other hand, Sushant’s sister is quite elated with Showik Chakraborty’s arrest and also hailed NCB for the same. She tweeted, “Thank you God Keep guiding all of us in the direction of TRUTH! #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput #GreatStartNCB #Warriors4SRR #Flag4SSR.”

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's family lawyer says Rhea's brother Showik, Samuel Miranda's arrest is tip of the iceberg

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement