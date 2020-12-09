Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Showik, Rhea Chakraborty's drug peddler arrested, sent to 2 day NCB custody

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested drug peddler Rigel Mahakal who has reportedly been known to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty.

The Bollywood drug nexus probe that came to the fore after the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput has been nothing less but shocking. In a new development on Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau arrested drug peddler Rigel Mahakal. This peddler has reportedly been known to supply drugs to Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty. He was also produced before the Esplanade Court and sent to two day NCB custody.

According to ANI, Mahakal was responsible for supplying drugs to another peddler named Anuj Keshwani who then supplied it to Rhea, Showik and others. The NCB raided the Lokhandwala area in Mumbai and drugs were also seized reportedly from Mahakal's residence.

ANI confirmed the developments as it tweeted, "NCB arrests an absconding accused Regel Mahakal. He'll be produced before court today. He used to supply drugs to Anuj Keshwani (another accused) who further supplied it to others. NCB is conducting raids at Milat Nagar, Lokhandwala; drugs seized."

Soon after his arrest, Mahalkal was taken for a medical test and then produced in court. He will now be in the NCB's custody for two days. "Esplanade Court sends Regel Mahakal to 2-day NCB custody, in connection with a matter related to #SushantSinghRajput death case," ANI tweeted.

#UPDATE: Esplanade Court sends Regel Mahakal to 2-day NCB custody, in connection with a matter related to #SushantSinghRajput death case. https://t.co/7jEhZuf9QK — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea and Showik were arrested on drug charges. However, the siblings have now been released on bail. While Rhea walked out of jail in a month's time, Showik was let off only after three long months. He had emphasised in his bail plea that he was not found in possession of any drugs and was being 'falsely implicated'.

"In the facts and circumstances of the present case, given that no commercial quantity has been alleged in respect of the applicant, there has been no recovery from the applicant and that all allegations pertain only to small quantities, the embargo imposed by Section 37 of the NDPS Act, 1985 would not be applicable," Showik's bail application read.

Credits :ANI

