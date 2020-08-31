Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SHRC probe Cooper Hospital Dean, HOD about letting Rhea Chakraborty inside mortuary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being probed by the CBI team, Enforcement Directorate and NCB. Amid this, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission also called Cooper Hospital’s dean and HOD for interrogation over Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at the morgue.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death on June 14, 2020, Rhea Chakraborty was snapped at the Cooper hospital with her brother Showik Chakraborty and other family members. Since then, her visit to the mortuary at Cooper hospital where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept was under the radar. Recently, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission had issued a show-cause notice to Cooper hospital questioning them over allowing Rhea inside the morgue. On Monday, the Cooper Hospital Dean and HOD were called in at the SHRC office over the same.

As per Times Now, the Cooper Hospital Dean and HOD were called in at the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission office and are currently answering the questions over Rhea’s presence at the morgue where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept. The questions reportedly are pertaining to violation of norms by Rhea’s presence at the morgue. The SHRC reportedly summoned the Cooper hospital dean and HOD to ask them about the reason for allowing Rhea inside the mortuary as it may be a human rights violation of Sushant’s family’s side.

Reportedly, Rhea had visited the Cooper hospital morgue as she was not on the list of the people called for Sushant’s funeral. She reportedly said ‘Sorry baby’ to Sushant’s mortal remains on seeing him. The actress admitted the same in her recent interview as well. Meanwhile, Rhea has been called in by the CBI on Monday for the 4th round of investigation along with Showik Chakraborty. Reportedly, Sushant’s manager Shruti Modi and his sister Meetu Singh also was summoned on Monday by the CBI for questioning in the late actor’s case. Further, the Enforcement Directorate also summoned Gauran Arya on Monday for questioning related to the money laundering angle in Sushant’s case. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

