Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha and others arrive at DRDO guesthouse for CBI probe; PHOTOS

AS CBI is investigating Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they will be interrogating Shruti Modi, Jaya Saha and other once again today.

It’s been a while that CBI has taken over the investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's death and they seem to be probing every angle in the case. With new twists coming in the case with every day, the case is certainly getting murkier. On the other hand, CBI's special investigating team has been interrogating everyone associated with the case. As per a recent development, Sushant’s former manager Shruti Modi and talent manager Jaya Saha have been called once again for interrogation by CBI.

The ladies were papped as they arrived at the DRDO guesthouse today. For the uninitiated, Shruti Modi had made a big confession in the case lately and stated, "Drugs were very much part of culture around SSR." Her statement once against brought the illegal drugs angle in the spotlight. On the other hand, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor's cook Neeraj Singh and the ambulance driver was also papped outside the CBI guesthouse. According to media reports, these two will also be interrogated about the new angles that have come into light in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case in recent days.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty, who has been one of the main accused in the case, was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau and the actress has appeared before them today. She is being interrogated about the drug angle and is said to be prepared for an arrest. "Rhea Chakraborty is ready for Arrest as this is a Witch Hunt and if Loving someone is a crime she will face the consequences of her love. Being innocent, She has not approached any court for Anticipatory Bail in all the Cases foisted by Bihar Police now with CBI, ED and NCB," her lawyer Satish Maneshinde said.

