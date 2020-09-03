Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s lawyer says she’d offered to quit job when she learnt he took drugs

As per reports, Shruti Modi’s lawyer has claimed that she had offered to quit the job in 10 days when she found out about Sushant Singh Rajput taking drugs. Read on

Besides Rhea Chakraborty and family, Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager, Shruti Modi, too has been summoned by the ED and CBI multiple times. And reports suggest that Shruti Modi's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi has said that the actor's family has dragged his client's name as she did not follow the family's instructions. Earlier, chats of Rhea Chakraborty and Shruti Modi were leaked wherein the two were seen talking about drugs, and in the latest, reports suggest that Modi has confessed that drugs were very much part of the culture around SSR. Also, Shruti has alleged that she was just a facilitator and was not into narcotics substance. Adding, Shruti revealed that it was Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik and his staff who used to consume and that, she was being forced to be part of it.

Now in the latest, when Shruti’s lawyer was asked whether she knew about drugs being used by the actor, Saraogi said, "When she found out about it after 10 days of joining, Shruti decided to quit but Sushant told her to stay back and told her that he will not be party to it. So she continued to work as his manager on this condition.”

Also, Shruti Modi's lawyer had revealed and named a person called Imtiyaz Khatri for the alleged ‘drug supply’ in Bollywood and political circuits. Also, while the NCI is probing the drug angle, reports suggest that the Deputy Director of Operations (NCB) KPS Malhotra said that they going to release a statement on September 3.

