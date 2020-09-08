Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande elated as NCB takes Rhea Chakraborty in custody

As NCB takes Rhea Chakraborty into custody after three days of interrogation, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti is elated with the development.

Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, which has got the nation intrigued for almost three months now, has witnessed a major development in the case after the main accused Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested in the case. The latest development came after the actress was interrogated for three days by the Narcotics Control Bureau following with the team has taken her into custody today. To note, Rhea was interrogated by the NCB in the illegal drug angle in connection with Sushant's death case.

While Rhea's arrest has been a major development in the case, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has hailed NCB's decision. The lady, who has been an avid social media user, took to Instagram to share her happiness on the development in Sushant's case and shared a screenshot of the news of Rhea's arrest being flashed on a news channel. She captioned the image as "#GodIsWithUs." Soon, Sushant's former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also hailed the decision and commented with hearts emoticons on Shweta's post.

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande's reaction to Rhea Chakraborty's arrest:

Meanwhile, the media reports suggest that Rhea will be undergoing medical test soon post arrest. To recall, the Jalebi actress had admitted of procuring drugs, however, she did emphasise that she didn't consume them. On the other hand, the Narcotics Control Bureau had also arrested Rhea's brother Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Sushant's househelp Dipesh Sawant in the illegal drug angle in connection with the actor's death.

