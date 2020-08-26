Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and house help staff arrive for fifth day of CBI interrogation

The CBI continues its intense investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and key members namely Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant arrived for fifth straight day of questioning on Wednesday.

The CBI continues to intensely investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case and are pursuing all possible angles. On Wednesday, the team reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's Kalina and were snapped arriving by the media who has been stationed there since the team arrived in Mumbai. Apart from the CBI officers, the key members who are being interrogated namely Siddharth Pithani, house help staff Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant arrived for fifth straight day of questioning.

#SushantSinghRajputCase: Another team of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials arrives at the DRDO guest house in Santacruz, Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/LTZmugMlZb — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2020

One of the biggest development in the case emerged on Tuesday as the Enforcement Directorate informed the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about a possible drug angle. It was widely reported that Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have hinted that the actress was in touch with 'drug peddlers'. This came up during ED's investigation and the agency shared its findings with the CBI and NCB.

As reported by Times Now, Rhea interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav and talked about ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA.’ As per the chats, she was asked by someone to add four drops of the same on tea and let him (Sushant) sip it. While Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has categorically denied this claim, he also stated that the actress is ready to take a blood test. Numerous names have sprung up in the recovered chats that include someone named Jaya Saha, Miranda, Shruti, and Rhea’s brother Showik too.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: State Human Rights Body sends notice to Cooper Hospital on Rhea’s access to morgue

Share your comment ×