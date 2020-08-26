  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and house help staff arrive for fifth day of CBI interrogation

The CBI continues its intense investigation in Sushant Singh Rajput's case and key members namely Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant arrived for fifth straight day of questioning on Wednesday.
7878 reads Mumbai Updated: August 26, 2020 11:30 am
News,Siddharth Pithani,Sushant Singh Rajput CaseSushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and house help staff arrive for fifth day of CBI interrogation. (File Photo)

The CBI continues to intensely investigate Sushant Singh Rajput's case and are pursuing all possible angles. On Wednesday, the team reached the DRDO guesthouse in Mumbai's Kalina and were snapped arriving by the media who has been stationed there since the team arrived in Mumbai. Apart from the CBI officers, the key members who are being interrogated namely Siddharth Pithani, house help staff Neeraj and Dipesh Sawant arrived for fifth straight day of questioning. 

One of the biggest development in the case emerged on Tuesday as the Enforcement Directorate informed the CBI and the Narcotics Control Bureau about a possible drug angle. It was widely reported that Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp chats have hinted that the actress was in touch with 'drug peddlers'. This came up during ED's investigation and the agency shared its findings with the CBI and NCB. 

As reported by Times Now, Rhea interacted with a drug dealer named Gaurav and talked about ‘hard drugs’ and ‘MDMA.’ As per the chats, she was asked by someone to add four drops of the same on tea and let him (Sushant) sip it. While Rhea's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has categorically denied this claim, he also stated that the actress is ready to take a blood test. Numerous names have sprung up in the recovered chats that include someone named Jaya Saha, Miranda, Shruti, and Rhea’s brother Showik too.   

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput Case: State Human Rights Body sends notice to Cooper Hospital on Rhea’s access to morgue

Credits :Pinkvilla/ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement