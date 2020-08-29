  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and others reach DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI; PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj will be grilled again by CBI’s special investigation team in connection with the actor’s death case.
31021 reads Mumbai Updated: August 29, 2020 02:38 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and others reach DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI; PHOTOSSushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and others reach DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI; PHOTOS
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

With CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the matter seems to have caught some pace as the special investigation team is leaving no stone unturned to bring the cat out of the case and reveal what exactly transpired with the actor. The CBI team has been grilling people associated with the case and is leaving no stone unturned to unveil the truth. From Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to his cook Neeraj, everyone has been on CBI’s radar in the case.

And now as per a recent update, the CBI SIT team is set to interrogate Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and another member of the late actor’s staff. In fact, Siddharth and others have arrived at the DRDO guest house for another round of questioning. To note, Pithani was questioned by CBI for 14 hours on Friday. When quizzed about the same, Siddharth had stated that he had cooperated well with the investigating team. “I have given the names of who all were present and whatever the CBI asked me. I have answered their questions correctly. I am not answerable to anyone else,” he added.

Take a look at Siddharth Pithani and others arriving at DRDO guest house:

Meanwhile, CBI had also summoned Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty for another round of questioning in the case and the brother-sister duo had arrived lately. Besides, the actress had also demanded police protection citing death threats for herself and her family following which Mumbai Police provided her with the protection on CBI’s request.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Rhea Chakraborty, Showik arrive for another round of questioning by CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case

Credits :Viral Bhayani/ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement