Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Siddharth Pithani and others reach DRDO guest house for questioning by CBI; PHOTOS

Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj will be grilled again by CBI’s special investigation team in connection with the actor’s death case.

With CBI taking over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the matter seems to have caught some pace as the special investigation team is leaving no stone unturned to bring the cat out of the case and reveal what exactly transpired with the actor. The CBI team has been grilling people associated with the case and is leaving no stone unturned to unveil the truth. From Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to his cook Neeraj, everyone has been on CBI’s radar in the case.

And now as per a recent update, the CBI SIT team is set to interrogate Sushant’s friend Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and another member of the late actor’s staff. In fact, Siddharth and others have arrived at the DRDO guest house for another round of questioning. To note, Pithani was questioned by CBI for 14 hours on Friday. When quizzed about the same, Siddharth had stated that he had cooperated well with the investigating team. “I have given the names of who all were present and whatever the CBI asked me. I have answered their questions correctly. I am not answerable to anyone else,” he added.

Mumbai: Siddharth Pithani (#Sushant's friend), Neeraj Singh (who was working as a cook at Sushant's residence) & Keshav Bachner (who was a member of Sushant's staff) arrive at DRDO guest house where CBI team probing the case is staying. pic.twitter.com/nHPinV9tSj — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2020

Take a look at Siddharth Pithani and others arriving at DRDO guest house:

Meanwhile, CBI had also summoned Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty for another round of questioning in the case and the brother-sister duo had arrived lately. Besides, the actress had also demanded police protection citing death threats for herself and her family following which Mumbai Police provided her with the protection on CBI’s request.

