Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Sister Priyanka welcomes SC’s verdict of CBI probe; Shares happy pic with late star

As Supreme Court ordered CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, his sister Priyanka Singh has welcomed the verdict.
38407 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and the mystery surrounding it has been the talk for two months. While the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor’s demise came as a shock to everyone, his massive fan following and his family are keen to know what went wrong with Sushant that made him take the drastic step. In fact, they have been asking for a CBI enquiry in the case as they seek justice for the late actor. And in what came as a major breakthrough, the Supreme Court has transferred the case to CBI.

This development has been welcomed whole-heartedly by everyone. Recently, Sushant’s sister Priyanka also hailed the apex court’s verdict and shared a beautiful throwback picture of herself with the Kai Po Che star. In the picture, the 34-year-old actor was seen sporting a bearded look and was all smiles as he posed with his sister. Priyanka captioned the image as, “Destiny’s Rockstar and my soul friend... it’s most melancholic- the slightest of realisation that you are not there!!! #CBITakesOver.”

Take a look at Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister’s post about SC verdict.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court in its order stated that an unbiased investigation in the case in the need of the hour. “Sushant Singh Rajput was a talented actor & died well before his full potential could be realised. Many are keenly awaiting the outcome of the probe so speculations can be put to rest. Therefore, a fair, competent, impartial investigation is need of the hour,” SC stated.

Also Read: SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

Credits :Twitter

