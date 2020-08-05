Sushant Singh Rajput case: SP Vinay Tiwari on being quarantined by BMC: It’s denial of my legal rights

After BMC insisted a 14 day quarantine period for Patna SP Vinay Tiwari, the IPS officer reacted on the same and called it an unfair decision.

As Sushant Singh Rajput’s father has filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, Bihar Police has been trying to investigate the case. While they had sent IPS officer Vinay Tiwari to Mumbai to probe Sushant’s death case, he was sent to quarantine by the BMC officials soon after he arrived in the city as per the procedure fixed by the State Government for domestic air travellers in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak in the country. Bihar Police even accused the Mumbai Police of non-cooperation in the case.

Although it was reported that SP Tiwari is likely to file for an exemption from the home quarantine period, BMC has insisted a 14-day quarantine for him. As per a recent development, the Bihar Police had confirmed the quarantining of SP Vinay Tiwari and expressed their disappointment over BMC’s decision. And now, SP Tiwari had also reacted to BMC’s decision and said that it is a denial of his legal rights. While talking to Times Now, Tiwari asserted, “BMC's move is unfair and unfortunate, it is a denial of my legal rights.”

On the other hand, senior BMC officials have asserted that SP Tiwari will have to undergo COVID 19 test if he wants to leave before his quarantine is over and will be allowed to go if at all he is tested negative for the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, Centre has accepted Bihar government’s request to transfer the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case to CBI and the decision has come as a sigh of relief for the late actor’s family and friends.

