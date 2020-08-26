  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: State Human Rights Body sends notice to Cooper Hospital on Rhea’s access to morgue

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case is currently being investigated by the CBI. Reports had claimed that Rhea Chakraborty had access to Cooper Hospital’s morgue to see Sushant’s mortal remains. Now, the State Human Rights Commission has sent a notice to the hospital questioning her presence.
As per the latest update in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the State Human Rights Commission has reportedly sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital over Rhea Chakraborty’s presence at the mortuary. Sushant Singh Rajput had passed away on June 14 in Mumbai after which his mortal remains were kept at the mortuary of Cooper Hospital. Photos of Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty and family allegedly had surfaced the internet back then as they had gone to Cooper Hospital’s morgue. 

Now, as per Times Now, the State Human Rights Commission has apparently sent a show-cause notice to Cooper Hospital as well as Mumbai Police over Rhea’s presence at the mortuary where Sushant’s mortal remains were kept. The news channel reported that the state body has sought a reply to their notice at the earliest and have raised questions over Rhea’s access to the morgue. Reportedly, they have questioned how she got access to the mortuary and have asked for an explanation over it. 

As per ANI, “Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission sends notice to Cooper Hospital & Mumbai Police for allowing Rhea Chakraborty to enter the mortuary of Cooper Hospital & seeks details of the regulation following which she was allowed: MA Sayeed, MSHRC. #SushantSinghRajputCase.” 

Take a look at the tweet:

Meanwhile, another angle recently emerged in Sushant’s case where a news channel accessed chats between Rhea and others related to drugs that were allegedly being given to Sushant. Post the news of the alleged drug chat broke, Sushant’s sister and brother-in-law called out Rhea. On the other hand, Rhea’s lawyer defended her and mentioned that she has never taken drugs and can prove it with a drug test. Meanwhile, the CBI investigation of Sushant’s case is currently going on. 

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s sis Shweta CALLS Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged drug chat ‘Criminal Offense’ & wants action

Credits :Times Now

