Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Subramanian Swamy writes second letter to PM Modi, pushes for CBI probe again

BJP leader Subramanian Swamy revealed he has written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pushed for involvement of CBI yet again.

With Sushant Singh Rajput case getting murkier by the day, the Bihar Police seems to be making a headway after the late actor's father Sushant Singh Rajput filed a FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna. With this, the Mumbai Police also seems to have stepped up its investigation. As per reports, the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday also stepped into the investigation to probe the money laundering angle after the FIR alleged that almost Rs 15 crore was swindled from the late actor's account.

Now, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy revealed on Twitter that he has written a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reason for the letter was to push for a CBI investigation yet again as the case now involves Bihar Police, Mumbai Police and even the ED.

Swamy retweeted snapshots of the letter and the caption for the same read, "Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 has written a second letter to the Prime Minister on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput urging it is now all the more important to have CBI inquiry in view of 2 States Govt involved & now investigation is required by CBI, ED & NIA."

Check out the tweet below:

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 has written a second letter to the Prime Minister on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput urging it is now all the more important to have CBI inquiry in view of 2 States Govt involved & now investigation is required by CBI, ED & NIA pic.twitter.com/9c7RCywLyV — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 30, 2020

ALSO READ: Enforcement Directorate steps in Sushant Singh Rajput's case; to probe money laundering angle: Report

Commenting on the ED investigation, Swamy had earlier tweeted, "In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently we can have a SIT consisting of CBI and these two national agencies." also replied to Swamy's tweet and thanked him for taking the initiative.

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comments below.

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×