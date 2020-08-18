Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Supreme Court to issue judgement on Rhea Chakraborty's transfer plea tomorrow

The Supreme Court which had reserved its judgement in the plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput's case may pronounce its verdict on 19 August.

The Supreme Court, which had reserved its judgement in the plea filed by Rhea Chakraborty demanding transfer of probe to Mumbai Police, is set to pronounce its verdict tomorrow i.e. 19 August, Wednesday. The Sushant Singh Rajput case which has taken citizens and millions of fans by storm is likely to get a clear direction tomorrow if the top court rules for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rhea, her lawyer Satish Maneshinde and team had filed a petition seeking the transfer of the case to Mumbai Police from Bihar Police, citing no jurisdiction, after the late actor's family filed an FIR in Patna. Sushant's family had leveled various allegations against Rhea and five others accusing them of abetment to suicide, conspiracy, cheating and siphoning off close to Rs 15 crore.

Rhea's lawyer in an exclusive interview revealed that the actress has "no objection to the case being transferred to the CBI". Satish Maneshinde said, "What she has challenged is the illegal registration of a case and investigation by the Bihar Police which has no jurisdiction and transfer of an illegal investigation to the CBI. Unless the Maharashtra government consents to a CBI investigation, the case cannot be transferred to the CBI. The Bihar government ought to have transferred the investigation to the Mumbai Police as per the notification issued by the Union government. The very foundation of the federal structure is at stake with the present actions of the Bihar government."

He also added, "The Bihar Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the case and Rhea will not submit to an illegal investigation. There were various reasons that made my client apprehensive about the nature of the investigation conducted by the Bihar police." Meanwhile, Rhea has appeared before the Enforcement Directorate more than once and her phones as well as electronic devices have been seized.

On the other hand, Sushant's family, friends and fans have been rallying for a CBI probe in the matter.

