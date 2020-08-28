0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets the late actor’s father & sister in Faridabad

Today, Union Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Faridabad; See post
20681 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 01:18 pm
0
0
0
Save
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets the late actor’s father & sister in FaridabadSushant Singh Rajput Case Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets the late actor’s father & sister in Faridabad

While Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the CBI in Mumbai, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Faridabad house to meet his father, K K Singh, and sister Rani Singh. As per an ANI report, which shows a photo of the Union Minister sitting with K K Singh and Rani Singh, the tweet read, “Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad.”

Besides Rhea Chakraborty, as we speak, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, and Neeraj, are all present at the CBI. Also, it is being reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, probing the drug nexus that has surfaced. Also, yesterday, during an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that after her industry friends asked her to not attend the funeral since Sushant’s family didn’t want her there, she decided to visit the mortuary and pay her last respect to the late actor because her friends insisted that she needs to get a closure and therefore, it is important for her to see his body once. Also, post visiting the family, Union Minister, while talking to ANI, said that while Sushant's family is is satisfied with the ongoing CBI investigation, he feels that Sushant's death was not a suicide but 'murder'

Also, when Rhea, in the interview, was asked about uttering ‘Sorry Babu’ after seeing the mortal remains of Sushant, she clarified that what else is a person supposed to say when somebody has lost their life.

Check out the post here:

ALSO READ: #JusticeForRhea trends as netizens support as well as troll Rhea Chakraborty after her interview; See Posts

Credits :ANI

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement