Sushant Singh Rajput Case Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets the late actor’s father & sister in Faridabad

Today, Union Union Minister Ramdas Athawale visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Faridabad; See post

While Rhea Chakraborty is being interrogated by the CBI in Mumbai, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale arrived at late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s Faridabad house to meet his father, K K Singh, and sister Rani Singh. As per an ANI report, which shows a photo of the Union Minister sitting with K K Singh and Rani Singh, the tweet read, “Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad.”

Besides Rhea Chakraborty, as we speak, Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani, and Neeraj, are all present at the CBI. Also, it is being reported that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is likely to summon Rhea Chakraborty in the probe of Sushant Singh Rajput's death, probing the drug nexus that has surfaced. Also, yesterday, during an interview with India Today, Rhea Chakraborty claimed that after her industry friends asked her to not attend the funeral since Sushant’s family didn’t want her there, she decided to visit the mortuary and pay her last respect to the late actor because her friends insisted that she needs to get a closure and therefore, it is important for her to see his body once. Also, post visiting the family, Union Minister, while talking to ANI, said that while Sushant's family is is satisfied with the ongoing CBI investigation, he feels that Sushant's death was not a suicide but 'murder'

Also, when Rhea, in the interview, was asked about uttering ‘Sorry Babu’ after seeing the mortal remains of Sushant, she clarified that what else is a person supposed to say when somebody has lost their life.

Check out the post here:

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale meets actor #SushantSinghRajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. pic.twitter.com/JsWASzWe90 — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2020

