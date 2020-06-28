Sushant Singh Rajput Case Update: Police reveals 27 people have been questioned so far, are probing each angle

In a latest video, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed at what stage Sushant Singh Rajput's investigation has now reached and urged fans to be patient.

After more than 10 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's demise, Mumbai's Bandra Police has now recorded statements of at least 27 people in regards to the late actor's suicide case. From his friends and colleagues to his house help staff and rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, all of them have recorded their statements. In a latest video, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe revealed at what stage the investigation has now reached. The video was shared on social media and Trimukhe even urged fans and netizens to have some patience.

In the video, Trimukhe begins by saying, "In Sushant Singh Rajput's case, the Bandra police has recorded statements of 27 people. We have received the detailed post-mortem report which was conducted by a team of 5 doctors. The actors' cause of death has been clearly stated by the doctors as asphyxia due to hanging. The rest of the samples collected have been sent for an analysis. We have requested the forensic team to conduct the analysis on priority basis."

He further added, "The police is probing every angle in the case. If something comes forward, the police will definitely inform the media and public. There are many theories being floated on social media about this case, but be assured that the Mumbai Police is handling this sensitive case in the most professional manner. Have faith in the system as the police will uncover the truth."

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on 14 June, 2020, at his Bandra residence in Mumbai. His tragic demise has left the country and his fans in a deep state of shock.

