  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Jaya Saha confesses to ED suggesting CBD oil for SSR's depression

According to a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, it has been reported that Jaya Saha has confessed to ED that she suggested CBD oil for SSR's depression.
41854 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 07:16 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Jaya Saha confesses to ED suggesting CBD oil for SSR's depressionSushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Jaya Saha confesses to ED suggesting CBD oil for SSR's depression
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

This week, Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has taken some shocking turns. The biggest twist being the drug angle surfacing after Rhea Chakraborty's chats were accessed. As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joins Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the drugs angle of the case, ED received a breakthrough via Jaya Saha. The late actor's talent manager was grilled by the ED when she reportedly confessed about suggesting the CBD (Cannabidiol) oil for Sushant. 

Times Now reports Jaya Saha has reportedly confessed about suggesting CBD oil for Sushant's depression. Jaya made the confession during her interrogation with ED. Jaya has indicated that Sushant had asked for the CBD oil for he was using it. The breakthrough comes days after Rhea's Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda and Gaurav Arya were made public and indications of drugs being used were hinted. It was during one of Rhea's chats with Jaya when the Jalebi actress asked about the usage of the oil and she was directed to add three to four drops of it in a cup of his drink. 

As per the chat from November 25, 2019, Jaya Saha messaged, "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water, and let him sip it. Give it 30 - 40 mins for it to kick in." To which Rhea replied, "Thank you so much." Jaya replied, "No problem bro, hope it helps." Meanwhile, Rhea is being questioned for CBI today. At the time of reporting, she has in the DRDO guest house for over eight hours now. Sushant's close associate Samuel Miranda was also spotted making his way to the DRDO guesthouse for questioning a few hours ago. 

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Siddharth, Dipesh, Samuel confess to removal of data from devices at actor's home

Credits :Times NowIndia Today

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement