Sushant Singh Rajput Case Updates: Jaya Saha confesses to ED suggesting CBD oil for SSR's depression

According to a new development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, it has been reported that Jaya Saha has confessed to ED that she suggested CBD oil for SSR's depression.

This week, Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has taken some shocking turns. The biggest twist being the drug angle surfacing after Rhea Chakraborty's chats were accessed. As the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) joins Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe into the drugs angle of the case, ED received a breakthrough via Jaya Saha. The late actor's talent manager was grilled by the ED when she reportedly confessed about suggesting the CBD (Cannabidiol) oil for Sushant.

Times Now reports Jaya Saha has reportedly confessed about suggesting CBD oil for Sushant's depression. Jaya made the confession during her interrogation with ED. Jaya has indicated that Sushant had asked for the CBD oil for he was using it. The breakthrough comes days after Rhea's Jaya Saha, Samuel Miranda and Gaurav Arya were made public and indications of drugs being used were hinted. It was during one of Rhea's chats with Jaya when the Jalebi actress asked about the usage of the oil and she was directed to add three to four drops of it in a cup of his drink.

As per the chat from November 25, 2019, Jaya Saha messaged, "Use 4 drops in coffee, tea or water, and let him sip it. Give it 30 - 40 mins for it to kick in." To which Rhea replied, "Thank you so much." Jaya replied, "No problem bro, hope it helps." Meanwhile, Rhea is being questioned for CBI today. At the time of reporting, she has in the DRDO guest house for over eight hours now. Sushant's close associate Samuel Miranda was also spotted making his way to the DRDO guesthouse for questioning a few hours ago.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput probe: Siddharth, Dipesh, Samuel confess to removal of data from devices at actor's home

Share your comment ×