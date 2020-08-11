  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Vikas Singh cites press reports naming CM’s son; says Mumbai Police diverting issue

The Supreme Court is currently hearing Rhea Chakraborty's plea. Sushant Singh Rajput's father's lawyer, Vikas Singh, cited press reports naming CM’s son and said Mumbai Police diverting the issue.
The Supreme Court is hearing Rhea Chakraborty’s plea with regard to Sushant Singh Rajput’s case today. While Rhea was asked why did not want a CBI inquiry when she requested it previously, Sushant Singh Rajput's family's lawyer Vikas Singh cited media reports mentioning Cheif Minister's son in the court. He began argument citing these reports but did not indulge in the report further. "Press reports are naming the CM’s son to be a part of this case. Who is murdering CrPC is quite obvious," Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh, Republic TV reported. 

He also said that Mumbai Police is not "apprehending the real accused. Going in a completely different direction." 

