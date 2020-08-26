  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Watchman of late actor’s residence summoned by CBI for interrogation; PHOTO

Today, the watchman of Sushant Singh Rajput’s residences was papped arriving at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying
20681 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Watchman of late actor’s residence summoned by CBI for interrogation; PHOTOSushant Singh Rajput Case: Watchman of late actor’s residence summoned by CBI for interrogation; PHOTO

With every passing day, the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier as new details emerge every day. Ever since the CBI has started interrogating the case, they have summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook- Neeraj, Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and others in the probe, and today, the watchman of Sushant Singh Rajput's residence was summoned by the CBI as he was papped arriving at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying. Earlier, when a mystery woman was papped outside Sushant’s house on the day of his demise, later, when the watchman was asked about her, he had categorically said that he earlier thought that she was a relative of the deceased actor.

Also, while in the morning, two Mumbai Police personnel were summoned by the CBI team, in the afternoon, they were snapped leaving the DRDO guest house. Now in the latest, it is being reported that after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau will also join the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Why? Because the ED wrote to the NCB, asking it to probe if drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, during an interview, a family member of Sushant Singh Rajput said that Pithani’s statements are a complete lie. “Whatever Pithani's statement that is coming out in media reports that the body of Sushant was brought down on the request of family members is a lie."

Check out the photo here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh is involved & has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh

Credits :Viral Bhayani

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement