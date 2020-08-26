Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Watchman of late actor’s residence summoned by CBI for interrogation; PHOTO

Today, the watchman of Sushant Singh Rajput’s residences was papped arriving at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying

With every passing day, the death probe of Sushant Singh Rajput is getting murkier as new details emerge every day. Ever since the CBI has started interrogating the case, they have summoned Sushant Singh Rajput’s cook- Neeraj, Siddharth Pithani, Dipesh Sawant and others in the probe, and today, the watchman of Sushant Singh Rajput's residence was summoned by the CBI as he was papped arriving at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai, where the CBI team investigating the actor's death case is staying. Earlier, when a mystery woman was papped outside Sushant’s house on the day of his demise, later, when the watchman was asked about her, he had categorically said that he earlier thought that she was a relative of the deceased actor.

Also, while in the morning, two Mumbai Police personnel were summoned by the CBI team, in the afternoon, they were snapped leaving the DRDO guest house. Now in the latest, it is being reported that after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Narcotics Control Bureau will also join the investigation into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Why? Because the ED wrote to the NCB, asking it to probe if drug was supplied to Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also, during an interview, a family member of Sushant Singh Rajput said that Pithani’s statements are a complete lie. “Whatever Pithani's statement that is coming out in media reports that the body of Sushant was brought down on the request of family members is a lie."

