Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI files submission at SC against Rhea's plea; Says 'No case pending in Mumbai'

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its submissions before the Supreme Court today. They stated that the top court should let the ED and CBI continue their investigation related to the death of the late actor. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away by suicide in his Mumbai home barely two months ago. His tragic demise left a void in the hearts of his family, friends, and fans. In their final written submission to the SC, the CBI said that there is no question of transferring the case to Mumbai since there is no case pending there.

The CBI’s final submission to the SC goes against Rhea Chakraborty’s petition where she requested for the late actor’s case to be transferred to Mumbai under the Mumbai Police since he has lived and died there. Apart from that, the actress added that if the case is investigated in Bihar than she will not receive a fair trial.

The CBI’s submission also stated the Mumbai Police’s recording of statements of the 56 witnessed as, “bereft of any legal backing”. They also requested the SC to not make an observation that in any way affects the investigation of ED. The ED is currently carrying out a parallel probe based on the late actor’s father KK Singh’s FIR against Rhea.

According to ANI's tweet, “Main plea taken in the petition & argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter, CBI says in its reply filed before SC. Petition misconceived & fit to be dismissed for many reasons, CBI says.”

Main plea taken in the petition & argued is that most of the transactions took place in Mumbai and accordingly Patna Police has no jurisdiction to investigate the matter, CBI says in its reply filed before SC. Petition misconceived & fit to be dismissed for many reasons, CBI says https://t.co/g5JuH6zO29 — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

