Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI to grill Cooper Hospital doctors over marks on actor's body & cloth on crime scene

Sushant Singh Rajput's case has gotten murkier in the past few days. In the meantime, the CBI is likely to question the doctors who conducted the late actor's autopsy.

If media reports are to be believed, the CBI is likely to grill doctors of Cooper Hospital who conducted Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy. They will question them about the marks on the late actor’s body including the cloth that was found at the crime scene. The agency will do the same to understand whether they can cause any kind of aberrations. As per the same reports, the forensic team from AIIMS will also be present during the interrogation.

Reports suggest that the CBI team along with the forensic experts from AIIMS also visited Sushant’s residence once again to recreate the scene from 14th June. They reportedly have prepared some questions for prime witness Sandip Ssingh based on the same. Sources reveal that they are currently at the third stage on investigation in solving Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. As per reports, the CBI officials have found incredible evidence of movement on the late actor’s terrace.

The recreation of the crime scene by the CBI reportedly indicates that the theory of suicide is allegedly false. Meanwhile, the NCB has summoned Rhea Chakraborty and interrogated her on Sunday in connection with the drug angle. They have reportedly called her again on Monday to continue with the probe. NCB has already arrested her brother Showik, Samuel Miranda, and Dipesh Sawant on charges of procurement of drugs. They have also nabbed a few drug peddlers with reported links to the actress, her brother, and others.

Credits :Republic World

