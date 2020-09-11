Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI probes farmhouse party to find answers on late actor & Disha Salian's death links

Sushant Singh Rajput's former celebrity manager Disha Salian passed away on June 8, almost a week before his demise. The CBI is reportedly probing into both the cases now.

(Trigger Warning)

The CBI took over Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on August 19 after the Supreme Court’s verdict. Now, the latest reports suggest that the agency is also looking into Disha Salian’s matter. For the unversed, she was the former celebrity manager of the late actor. She fell from the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad on June 8, almost a week before Sushant’s demise. The CBI is reportedly investigating a farmhouse party that was allegedly hosted by a politician from Maharashtra.

The agency is also trying to find out the identity of those who attended the party. According to reports, the CBI believes that they could find answers to Sushant and Disha’s death links through this probe. The agency has also interrogated many people in the past week to find links between the late actor and Disha’s death. A report by Republic World suggests that Mumbai police officials who earlier probed both the cases have kept mum about the same.

Talking about Disha Salian, certain reports state that Sushant Singh Rajput tried contacting a lawyer after her demise. Meanwhile, the agency recently summoned the late actor’s talent manager Uday Singh Gauri for interrogating him in connection with the case. According to media reports, Uday exchanged five calls with Sushant on June 13, a day before the late actor’s demise. Not only that, but he was reportedly in contact with Rhea Chakraborty and talked to her a day after Disha’s demise.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

