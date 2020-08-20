Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI to quiz 2 DCPs in the case; To examine Mumbai Police’s lapses in investigation

As CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they will, reportedly, be examining the lapses of Mumbai Police in the investigation conducted so far and will also be quizzing two DCPs in the matter.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been ruling the headlines for two months now, witnessed a major breakthrough after the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. The apex court in its order stated that while everyone wants to know what transpired with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor on the fateful night and a fair and unbiased investigation is the need of the hour. And while the nation welcomed SC’s verdict wholeheartedly, here comes another development in the case.

According to media reports, CBI’s special investigating team is likely to quiz two Mumbai Police DCPs - Abhishek Trimukhe and Paramjit Singh Dahiya- in connection with the initial investigation in the case. Reportedly, the CBI team will be examining the lapses of the Mumbai Police who was investigating Sushant’s death case so far. Errors of Mumbai Police during the investigation in the light which includes DCP Dahiya’s negligence after he was alerted about Sushant’s life being in danger by his family in February this year and overlooked the WhatsApp messages sent by the late actor’s family. Besides, DCP Dahiya didn’t communicate with other police officials post Sushant’s demise.

On the other hand, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was the part of the investigation of Sushant’s death case, exchanged calls with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. To note, Rhea has been on the radar ever since Sushant’s father has filed a case against her in Patna alleging that the actress exploited the Kai Po Che star financially and even cheated on him.

