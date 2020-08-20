  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI to quiz 2 DCPs in the case; To examine Mumbai Police’s lapses in investigation

As CBI takes over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, they will, reportedly, be examining the lapses of Mumbai Police in the investigation conducted so far and will also be quizzing two DCPs in the matter.
16249 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI to quiz 2 DCPs in the case; To examine Mumbai Police’s lapses in investigationSushant Singh Rajput: CBI to quiz 2 DCPs in the case; To examine Mumbai Police’s lapses in investigation

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which has been ruling the headlines for two months now, witnessed a major breakthrough after the Supreme Court transferred the case to CBI. The apex court in its order stated that while everyone wants to know what transpired with the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor on the fateful night and a fair and unbiased investigation is the need of the hour. And while the nation welcomed SC’s verdict wholeheartedly, here comes another development in the case.

According to media reports, CBI’s special investigating team is likely to quiz two Mumbai Police DCPs - Abhishek Trimukhe and Paramjit Singh Dahiya- in connection with the initial investigation in the case. Reportedly, the CBI team will be examining the lapses of the Mumbai Police who was investigating Sushant’s death case so far. Errors of Mumbai Police during the investigation in the light which includes DCP Dahiya’s negligence after he was alerted about Sushant’s life being in danger by his family in February this year and overlooked the WhatsApp messages sent by the late actor’s family. Besides, DCP Dahiya didn’t communicate with other police officials post Sushant’s demise.

On the other hand, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe, who was the part of the investigation of Sushant’s death case, exchanged calls with Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. To note, Rhea has been on the radar ever since Sushant’s father has filed a case against her in Patna alleging that the actress exploited the Kai Po Che star financially and even cheated on him.

Also Read: SC on transferring Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to CBI: Fair, competent investigation is need of the hour

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Bigg Boss 14: Tentative list of contestants being considered for Salman Khan’s reality show
Nishikant Kamat Passes Away: A look at the some of his lesser known facts
Saif Ali Khan’s birthday: Check out Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s quotes about their doting father
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: From spiritual healer to missing details of autopsy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case SSR’s family to Baba Ramdev; List of celebs who joined the global prayer
Anonymous 19 minutes ago

Voila!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement