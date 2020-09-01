Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI says no proof found of murder; Reveal that they’re focusing on suicide angle

Three CBI officials recently revealed that there has been no proof found that hints towards homicide in Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case. Scroll down for details.

According to a recent report by India Today, three officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) who are trying to seek the truth behind the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have independently told the publication that the probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered. The case is still open as of now. In case you didn't know, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by alleged suicide on June 14 and was found dead in his Bandra home.

The CBI officials say they are focussing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment to suicide. The CBI recently has done an elaborate reconstruction of the crime scene, gone through all the evidence collected by the Mumbai Police and interrogated key suspects in the case, which includes the late star’s colleagues and ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

According to the CBI officials who are conducting the probe, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide. While the CBI is focussing more on the suicide angle, it is not officially closing the murder investigation just yet. The next key element in the probe is going to be the report submitted by the AIIMS forensics team which will weigh in on the post-mortem and autopsy reports of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Credits :India Today

