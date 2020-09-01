Sushant Singh Rajput: CBI says no proof found of murder; Reveal that they’re focusing on suicide angle
According to a recent report by India Today, three officers of the Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI) who are trying to seek the truth behind the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput, have independently told the publication that the probe team has so far not found any evidence to suggest that Rajput was murdered. The case is still open as of now. In case you didn't know, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by alleged suicide on June 14 and was found dead in his Bandra home.
The CBI officials say they are focussing on the suicide angle and examining if a case can be made for abetment to suicide. The CBI recently has done an elaborate reconstruction of the crime scene, gone through all the evidence collected by the Mumbai Police and interrogated key suspects in the case, which includes the late star’s colleagues and ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.
According to the CBI officials who are conducting the probe, none of the forensic reports, statements of the key suspects or the reconstruction of the crime scene suggest that this is a case of homicide. While the CBI is focussing more on the suicide angle, it is not officially closing the murder investigation just yet. The next key element in the probe is going to be the report submitted by the AIIMS forensics team which will weigh in on the post-mortem and autopsy reports of Sushant Singh Rajput.
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
IMPOSSIBLE!!
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
FAKE NEWS!!
Anonymous 4 minutes ago
SO truth is Sushant had a mental breakdown and the corona situation took its string #Lockdown. Yaar let his soul rip if anyone gave him wrong meds it is the doctors fault and the dealer (sister). If Rhea used him for money thn she is a goldiger but if she hasn‘t taken his money let the women deal with her lost. Enough of this Kangu arbab propaganda. Idk har baat mai Alia, Karan, Hrithik ka naam kaise ajata hai? Kangana made out of his dead a real tv show. I mean come on women sit down and stfu.
Anonymous 5 minutes ago
just doesn't sound like suicide..CBI is so incompetent
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
Wow complete bullshit!
Anonymous 9 minutes ago
After so many things coming out in media how is suicide theory possible
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
yes.NOW 1 2 3 start blaming,mocking,troling CBI. Now SSR so called Fans will curse CBI. 2 months continously these all harrased everyone . WHERE IS KANGNA ? CBI ,MUMBAI POLICE should #arrestkangna for harrasing entire bollywood . Yes CBI please bring out the truth.
Anonymous 14 minutes ago
CBI is struggling to find evidence for Sushant’s homicide. As we all know, culprits have destroyed all forms of evidence in the past two months. Without evidence, the culprits even if arrested by CBI, will be let off in the court of law. So, CBI is working through multiple angles to nail the culprits.
Anonymous 16 minutes ago
Fine then who was threatening him? Who was going to get him?