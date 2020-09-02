Sushant Singh Rajput celebrating Rakhi with Mukesh Chhabra's sister in a few old PHOTOS leaves us emotional

People close to Sushant Singh Rajput still reminisce about his fond memories on social media. Meanwhile, check out a few rare pictures of the late actor shared by Mukesh Chhabra's sister.

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020. The late actor’s untimely demise came as a shock for the entire nation. The actor had worked in both the television and the film industry. It is because of this that he had a huge fan base. His followers and loved ones still find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. In the midst of all this, people reminisce about his fond memories on social media from time to time by sharing throwback pictures and videos.

For instance, Mukesh Chhabra’s sister Mamta Handa has shared a couple of old pictures on her Instagram handle in which she celebrates Rakhi with none other than Sushant himself. The late actor, who is wearing a simple yellow t-shirt and blue jeans, is seen happily getting a Rakhi tied by her. The other content moments in the rest of the pictures are sure to make anyone emotional. Talking about the same, Mamta writes, “Miss those moments. When we were celebrating Rakhi at Dil Bechara set.”

Talking about Mukesh Chhabra, he had directed Sushant’s last-ever movie which is Dil Bechara. The romantic drama released sometime back and received a positive response from the audience. It also marked the debut of Sanjana Sanghi, who had earlier appeared in other movies like Rockstar. Leaving these things aside, the CBI, ED, and the NCB alike have been actively probing everything in connection with the late actor’s case.

