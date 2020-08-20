Sushant Singh Rajput: Chetan Bhagat reveals the actor & Abhishek Kapoor resurrected his career in Bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput made his debut in Bollywood with Kai Po Che in 2013. Chetan Bhagat talks about how the late actor helped him come back to Bollywood.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone heartbroken. It is an especially tough time for his loved ones, fans, and other members of the film fraternity who had earlier worked with him. Noted Indian writer Chetan Bhagat has spoken up about how the late actor helped him in coming back to Bollywood. In an exclusive conversation with Times Now, the writer begins with the credit controversy that happened during 3 Idiots. He also revealed that he got silenced at that time.

Leaving that topic for later discussion, Bhagat states that he met Sushant after 3 Idiots was made. He further revealed that no one was ready to do the movie ‘Kai Po Che’ except for director Abhishek Kapoor who believed in it. Citing the reason behind the same, the writer reveals that it included topics like the Godhra riots and the earthquake. He says that the late actor was a newcomer back then and wanted to do the movie.

Bhagat states that it was too risky for a newcomer to do the movie. The writer quotes, ‘He had no romantic lead and no love story.’ He remembers asking Sushant the reason behind taking up the movie. According to him, the late actor stated that both of them belong to engineering backgrounds. The latter also revealed how Chetan Bhagat’s books were a huge hit inside his college campus. The writer once again talks about how he was told that his career in Bollywood was finished after 3 Idiots. Post that, he says that his career in Bollywood was resurrected by Abhishek Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput. Bhagat further adds that the late actor helped him come back to Bollywood. Bhagat clarifies he did want to work with Sushant in Half Girlfriend but the latter chose to do Raabta instead due to clash of dates.

