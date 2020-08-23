Sushant Singh Rajput co star Deepak Qazir Kejriwal reveals the late actor never mentioned Sandip Ssingh

Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star Deepak Qazir Kejriwal reveals he stopped being in touch with the actor after he and Ankita Lokhande broke up.

It’s been three days since the CBI arrived in Mumbai and commenced their investigation related to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Most recently in an interview with Republic TV, actor Deepak Qazir Kejriwal who worked with the late actor on Pavitra Rishta opened up and shared that the actor never mentioned producer Sandip Singh’s name during the duration that they worked together.

Actor Deepak played the role of the late actor’s father in the TV show that brought the actor more fame. In an interview with Republic TV, he said, “I never saw Sandip Ssingh. I saw him for the first time on channels where he claimed that he knew Sushant, but had not met him for the last 10 months. I don’t know how he slid in or paradropped himself. I don’t know with what authority he did so. I never even heard his name from Sushant.”

On the day of the late actor’s death, Sandip was seen in his house and also the hospital a while late. Sandip was also seen at the funeral of Sushant. Sandip also appeared on the news and spoke about his relationship with the late actor calling him his brother. “We would have our gatherings at Mahesh Shetty’s home or our friend Manav Vij’s place, but never heard of Sandip’s name. I stopped being in touch with them after Sushant and Ankita Lokhande broke up,” Deepak shared.

Deepak also remembered the equation he shared with the late actor. He said, “The first time I met him when he came for auditions. He was more of a friend to Mahesh Shetty. I mostly met him on sets and I liked him. He used to make fun of my baldness and smoking. He was a very good boy, was very hardworking and focused.” Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14 and recently the Supreme Court handed the case over to the CBI.

Credits :Hindustan Times

