Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh & celebs mourn actor's demise
Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year-old star's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief. As per reports, a team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai and investigation is underway. Just a week ago, Sushant' former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media.
Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!!
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020
Wtf .. this is not true .. https://t.co/RzYSkegt4i
— Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 14, 2020
#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/
Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.
— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020
#SushantSinghRajput unbelievable..I don’t know how to react..shocked beyond words..rest in peace
— Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) June 14, 2020
Shocking!!!!!!! Broken!! Devastating!!!!!!!! #SushantSinghRajput No boy!! No!!
— Pulkit Samrat (@PulkitSamrat) June 14, 2020
OH MY GOD. Extremely disturbed hearing the news of @itsSSR this is so sad . God give him peace
— Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 14, 2020
Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family
— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020
Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend..
#sushantsinghrajput
— Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020
Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true
— sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020
No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh
— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020
I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput
Strength to the family and friends
— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020
मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों?
— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020