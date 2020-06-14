Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh & celebs mourn actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year-old star's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief. As per reports, a team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai and investigation is underway. Just a week ago, Sushant' former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media.

Shocked beyond words !!!! #SushantSinghRajput no more .... deeply saddened!! — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 14, 2020

Wtf .. this is not true .. https://t.co/RzYSkegt4i — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput too? What is going on? Fuck!!! Strength and condolences to the bereaved. This is horrible, horrible news. :/ Please take care of yourselves and your families, and talk to your friends.

— VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) June 14, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput unbelievable..I don’t know how to react..shocked beyond words..rest in peace — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) June 14, 2020

OH MY GOD. Extremely disturbed hearing the news of @itsSSR this is so sad . God give him peace — Neil Nitin Mukesh (@NeilNMukesh) June 14, 2020

Honestly this news has left me shocked and speechless...I remember watching #SushantSinghRajput in Chhichhore and telling my friend Sajid, its producer how much I’d enjoyed the film and wish I’d been a part of it. Such a talented actor...may God give strength to his family — (@akshaykumar) June 14, 2020

Still can’t believe the news....so so so painful to hear this...can’t say anything...it’s to much to handle..just rest in peace my friend..

#sushantsinghrajput — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) June 14, 2020

Shocked..Heartbroken...Bhai..no words...wish this was not true — sonu sood (@SonuSood) June 14, 2020

No No No!!!!! Horrible heartbreaking news of the passing of #SushantSinghRajput ! Shocking & sad beyond words!!! Goodbye Sushant.. you were such a wonderful performer and had such a long long way to go! Don’t know what you were going through but I’m sorry for your suffering! pic.twitter.com/OcnSmtxwxh — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 14, 2020

I can’t believe this at all... it’s shocking... a beautiful actor and a good friend... it’s disheartening #RestInPeace my friend #SushantSinghRajput

Strength to the family and friends — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) June 14, 2020

मेरे प्यारे सुशांत सिंह राजपूत....आख़िर क्यों?....क्यों? — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 14, 2020

Credits :Pinkvilla

