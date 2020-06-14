  1. Home
Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh & celebs mourn actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.
16797 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 03:25 pm
News,Sushant Singh Rajput,Sushant Singh Rajput demiseSushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh & celebs mourn actor's demise
Sushant Singh Rajput sent shock waves across the film industry on Sunday as he was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The 34-year-old star's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief. As per reports, a team of Mumbai police has reached the actor's Bandra apartment in Mumbai and investigation is underway. Just a week ago, Sushant' former manager Disha Salian had committed suicide in Mumbai. The actor had mourned her demise on social media. 

