  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Fans mourn the MS Dhoni actor's death

Twitterati mourns over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as the actor committed suicide this morning.
14987 reads Mumbai Updated: June 14, 2020 03:17 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Fans mourn the MS Dhoni actor's deathSushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Fans mourn the MS Dhoni actor's death
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise comes as a shock for the entire film industry and his fans. As reported by Times Now, the actor committed suicide this afternoon and was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama. The news comes just a few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian passed away.

Ritesh Deshmukh and other celebrities from Bollywood have confirmed the sad news and extended their condolence for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. The news has left the actor's fans heartbroken. Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans have taken to their Twitter handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actor's demise. After Irrfan Khan, Rishi Kapoor, and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, this is yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers.

Sushant Singh Rajput won the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut for Kai Po Che. He is known for his stellar performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, PK, and many other films. His untimely demise is not only a loss for the film industry but also for his fans.

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput passes away; MS Dhoni star commits suicide

Credits :Twitter

Latest Videos
Time Machine: Disha Patani on dating Tiger Shroff, trolls, what love means to her, dance
Disha Patani’s Inspiring Journey In Bollywood
Love Talkies: Miley Jab Hum Tum’s Sanaya Irani & Mohit Sehgal on their wedding, fights, Nach Baliye
Here’s all you need to do to stay fit like Kiara Advani
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s love story will leave you surprised
What Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Malaika Arora & Mandira Bedi eat in an entire day
When Bollywood biggies set the stage on fire with their killer dance moves
Erica Fernandes: I am NOT keen to resume Kasautii Zindagii Kay shoot; In a BIG dilemma
Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s SHOCKING statements on his struggle, nepotism, casting couch & #MeToo movement
Mona Singh on love, reservations to kiss onscreen, proposal, marriage, Laal Singh Chaddha
10 thoughts we had after watching 13 Reasons Why Season 4

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement