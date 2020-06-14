Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide; Fans mourn the MS Dhoni actor's death

Twitterati mourns over Sushant Singh Rajput's demise as the actor committed suicide this morning.

The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden demise comes as a shock for the entire film industry and his fans. As reported by Times Now, the actor committed suicide this afternoon and was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama. The news comes just a few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian passed away.

Ritesh Deshmukh and other celebrities from Bollywood have confirmed the sad news and extended their condolence for Sushant Singh Rajput on social media. The news has left the actor's fans heartbroken. Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans have taken to their Twitter handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actor's demise. After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, this is yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers.

Please stay safe everyone. Just take care of yourself and your mental health at this time. Speak to your loved ones, speak to anyone. Take help. It's the most difficult year of our lifetimes, don't try to fight it alone. What a loss this is. RIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/lc0fmR9kxc — Javeria kamran (@Javeriakamran13) June 14, 2020

Shocked to hear this.. Such a talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more. My Prayers are wid his family and friends. May God give power to his family! pic.twitter.com/dMMV6FfhTu — (@Offl_TheViper) June 14, 2020

I am really sad and shocked on hearing this piece of news, I deeply pray that may his soul rest in peace. RIP #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/GSoKNPly1d — (@karikalan1412) June 14, 2020

This is Really Heartbreaking..

May his soul rest in peace...#SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/y3yeTlpvon — Anuj bhargavanamo (@Anujmaausha) June 14, 2020

Shocked Beyond Words... Completely Heartbroken... Really Tragic... At A Loss Of Words... Gone Too Soon... #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/LYNpu4rh4t — Anmol Dhillon (@IamAnmolDhillon) June 14, 2020

We will miss you #SushantSinghRajput

Truely Heartbreaking, Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/P57CIseUUK — Ritviz (@eklauta_) June 14, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput won the Zee Cine Award for Best Male Debut for Kai Po Che. He is known for his stellar performances in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Chhichhore, PK, and many other films. His untimely demise is not only a loss for the film industry but also for his fans.

