Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide: Govinda, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut mourn the actor's demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise was mourned by Bollywood celebrities on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief.

After Irrfan Khan, , and Wajid Khan's untimely demise, there has come yet another bad news for Bollywood as well as cinema lovers. Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday was found hanging in his apartment in Mumbai. The police have reached on the spot for further investigation. The 34-year-old actor recently starred in Nitesh Tiwari's film Chhichhore and won the hearts of the audience with his brilliant performance in the comedy-drama. The news comes just a few days after Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager Disha Salian passed away.

Sushant's demise was mourned by his peers on Twitter who took to the microblogging site to express their shock and grief. After , , Riteish Deshmukh and others, Govinda has too expressed his shock on hearing this sad news. Sharing a picture with Sushant where the two are seen shaking a leg on the stage of Dance India Dance, Govinda wrote, "Extremely Shocked and Sad !! We had performed on DID together & I still remember such a Good Respectful & Humble Boy he was !! Gone too soon RIP."

(Also Read: Akshay Kumar mourns Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: This news has left me shocked and speechless)

Even tweeted and expressed his grief on the actor's suicide. The filmmaker sharing a picture of Sushant wrote, "This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain..."

Even tweeted, "Sad and shocking beyond words.. such an incredible talent, gone too soon. Prayers and wishes to loved ones of #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti." tweeted, "It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief."

The news has left the actor's fans heartbroken too. Many Sushant Singh Rajput fans have taken to their Twitter handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actor's demise. Rajput started his career with television serials. His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil in the year 2008. He made his film debut in the buddy drama Kai Po Che! in the year 2013. Sushant has entertained the audience with his amazing performance in films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore and more.

Check out the posts here:

It's heartbreaking to lose someone as talented & vibrant as Sushant. I will always cherish the moments we shared. My heartfelt condolences to the family & friends in grief. — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) June 14, 2020

This is heartbreaking....I have such strong memories of the times we have shared ...I can’t believe this ....Rest in peace my friend...when the shock subsides only the best memories will remain.... pic.twitter.com/H5XJtyL3FL — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 14, 2020

Sad and shocking beyond words.. such an incredible talent, gone too soon. Prayers and wishes to loved ones of #SushantSinghRajput Om Shanti — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) June 14, 2020

Credits :InstagramTwitter

Share your comment ×