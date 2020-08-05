Sushant Singh Rajput confronted Rhea Chakraborty about expenses & told me not to worry: Siddharth Pithani

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s case, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani has opened up about details of the actor’s expenses in a recent interview. He revealed that Sushant’s staff told him about Rhea’s expenses.

It has been over a month since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the case of the actor’s untimely death is under investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police. Now, his creative manager and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been speaking up in several interviews and in a recent one, he ended up revealing details about Rhea Chakraborty’s expenditure from Sushant’s money. In an FIR registered in Bihar, Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that Rs 15 Crore was transferred to accounts that he knows nothing about from the late actor’s account.

Talking about it along with other expense related conversation, Sushant’s flatmate revealed in a chat with Times Now that he had spoken to the late actor about the expenditure that Rhea was incurring. In a chat with the news channel, Pithani revealed that Sushant himself had told him in January that he wanted to cut down on his expenses. Later, Siddharth revealed that Sushant’s staff told him that the late actor was worried about the expenses that Rhea kept on incurring on his cards. Pithani said that the servants told him that Rhea keeps ordering things at home on Sushant’s cards.

On hearing this, Pithani said that he told Sushant about this. After this, he shared that Sushant confronted Rhea about her expenses but Pithani said that he does not know what conversation they had in private. However, Pithani said that after confronting Rhea, Sushant told him not to worry about any expenses as Rhea stays in the house and takes care of everything at home. Pithani told the news channel, “Sushant told me that I don't have to worry about the expenses & Rhea was taking care of everything.”

Meanwhile, a day back, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that his government is recommending Sushant’s case for a CBI probe. The Bihar CM said that the DGP-Bihar had spoken to Sushant’s father KK Singh and that he gave his consent for a CBI investigation. On the other hand, Rhea’s plea to get the case transferred to Mumbai from Bihar will be heard in the Supreme Court on August 5, Wednesday. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

