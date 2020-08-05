  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput confronted Rhea Chakraborty about expenses & told me not to worry: Siddharth Pithani

In the latest development in Sushant Singh Rajput and Rhea Chakraborty’s case, his flatmate Siddharth Pithani has opened up about details of the actor’s expenses in a recent interview. He revealed that Sushant’s staff told him about Rhea’s expenses.
5416 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput confronted Rhea Chakraborty about expenses & told me not to worry Siddharth PithaniSushant Singh Rajput confronted Rhea Chakraborty about expenses & told me not to worry: Siddharth Pithani
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

It has been over a month since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and the case of the actor’s untimely death is under investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police. Now, his creative manager and flatmate Siddharth Pithani has been speaking up in several interviews and in a recent one, he ended up revealing details about Rhea Chakraborty’s expenditure from Sushant’s money. In an FIR registered in Bihar, Sushant’s father KK Singh alleged that Rs 15 Crore was transferred to accounts that he knows nothing about from the late actor’s account. 

Talking about it along with other expense related conversation, Sushant’s flatmate revealed in a chat with Times Now that he had spoken to the late actor about the expenditure that Rhea was incurring. In a chat with the news channel, Pithani revealed that Sushant himself had told him in January that he wanted to cut down on his expenses. Later, Siddharth revealed that Sushant’s staff told him that the late actor was worried about the expenses that Rhea kept on incurring on his cards. Pithani said that the servants told him that Rhea keeps ordering things at home on Sushant’s cards. 

On hearing this, Pithani said that he told Sushant about this. After this, he shared that Sushant confronted Rhea about her expenses but Pithani said that he does not know what conversation they had in private. However, Pithani said that after confronting Rhea, Sushant told him not to worry about any expenses as Rhea stays in the house and takes care of everything at home. Pithani told the news channel, “Sushant told me that I don't have to worry about the expenses & Rhea was taking care of everything.” 

Meanwhile, a day back, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said that his government is recommending Sushant’s case for a CBI probe. The Bihar CM said that the DGP-Bihar had spoken to Sushant’s father KK Singh and that he gave his consent for a CBI investigation. On the other hand, Rhea’s plea to get the case transferred to Mumbai from Bihar will be heard in the Supreme Court on August 5, Wednesday. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. 

Also Read|EXPLOSIVE: Rhea Chakraborty alleged Sushant Singh Rajput's sister molested her; separated the siblings: Lawyer

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement