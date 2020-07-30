  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput 'constantly checked Google' after Disha Salian's death in the fear of being implicated?

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed for an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty earlier this week. The family's lawyer has now claimed that Sushant was anxious following Disha Salian's death.
39392 reads Mumbai Updated: July 30, 2020 09:24 am
Sushant Singh Rajput 'constantly checked Google' after Disha Salian's death in the fear of being implicated?
The news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death came shortly after Disha Salian passed away. While the connection between the two cases was ruled out earlier, Sushant's family's lawyer Vikas Singh has claimed Disha's death did have an impact on the actor's mental health condition. The lawyer, speaking with Republic TV, said that the Dil Bechara star "feared being implicated in Disha’s death case." The actor reportedly kept checking Google which contributed to his anxious state of mind. 

Deeming it a "clear case of abetment of suicide," Singh said, "Rhea (Chakraborty) left at first and Disha Salian passed away on the same night. The next day, all media reports said Sushant Singh Rajput’s secretary died by suicide." The family's lawyer added, "The situation contributed to an increase in Sushant’s anxiety and he feared being implicated in Disha’s death case and constantly checked Google because of it." 

The new details emerge after Sushant's father KK Singh registered an FIR against Rhea alleging the actress and her family members ‘abetment of suicide’, cheating Sushant financially and mentally harassed the actor. The actress has been booked under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 306 (abetment of suicide) among others. 

The FIR was filed in Patna earlier this week. Rhea pleaded the case be transferred to Mumbai. However, explaining the reason behind filing the case in Bihar, the family's lawyer explained that the jurisdiction was applicable for Sushant was a Patna resident. He also said that the real offense began in Patna for Rhea pushed Sushant to cut ties with his family. 

ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was harassed by Rhea Chakraborty when he wanted to part ways

Credits :Republic TV

Anonymous 6 minutes ago

Rhea is culprit.

