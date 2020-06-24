Sushant Singh Rajput: Cops await viscera report after post mortem confirms actor died of asphyxia

Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem is out which reveals that the actor died of hanging. Currently, the cops are waiting for the viscera report.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving millions of people heartbroken. As per police reports, the 34-year old actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people had also come up with multiple theories related to the late actor’s death. This has also led to the demand of a CBI enquiry on his death. Now, these speculations have been put to an end through Sushant’s final post mortem report.

The report which has been analyzed by a team of five doctors has confirmed that the actor has died of asphyxia as a result of hanging. As of now, the Mumbai police has written a letter to the DG Forensics and is awaiting the viscera report. Apart from that, it has also been revealed through the same report that there are no signs of strangulation thereby ruling out any kind of foul play involved in Sushant’s death.

Till date, as many as 23 people have been summoned by the Mumbai Police whose statements have been recorded concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor was reportedly dating Rhea Chakravorty for some time. The latter had also been summoned to the police station a few days back to get her statement recorded. Sushant who began his journey with the Indian television industry later moved on to Bollywood and made his debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. His last movie will be Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

