  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput: Cops await viscera report after post mortem confirms actor died of asphyxia

Sushant Singh Rajput's final post mortem is out which reveals that the actor died of hanging. Currently, the cops are waiting for the viscera report.
26209 reads Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput: Cops await viscera report after post mortem confirms actor died of asphyxiaSushant Singh Rajput: Cops await viscera report after post mortem confirms actor died of asphyxia
  • 8
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, leaving millions of people heartbroken. As per police reports, the 34-year old actor had committed suicide at his residence in Mumbai. In the midst of all this, certain sections of people had also come up with multiple theories related to the late actor’s death. This has also led to the demand of a CBI enquiry on his death. Now, these speculations have been put to an end through Sushant’s final post mortem report.

The report which has been analyzed by a team of five doctors has confirmed that the actor has died of asphyxia as a result of hanging. As of now, the Mumbai police has written a letter to the DG Forensics and is awaiting the viscera report. Apart from that, it has also been revealed through the same report that there are no signs of strangulation thereby ruling out any kind of foul play involved in Sushant’s death.

Till date, as many as 23 people have been summoned by the Mumbai Police whose statements have been recorded concerning Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. The actor was reportedly dating Rhea Chakravorty for some time. The latter had also been summoned to the police station a few days back to get her statement recorded. Sushant who began his journey with the Indian television industry later moved on to Bollywood and made his debut in 2013 with Kai Po Che. His last movie will be Dil Bechara co-starring Sanjana Sanghi.

(ALSO READ: When Sushant Singh Rajput revealed in one of his interviews how death is what he fears the most)

Credits :Zee News

Latest Videos
Sidharth Shukla’s TOP controversies
Anu Aggarwal on her fatal accident, relate to Sushant as an outsider, snubbed at Awards
Deepika Padukone’s beauty and makeup secrets REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut on Hrithik Roshan calling her a gold digger, nepotism & battling financial lows
Kumkum Bhagyas Sriti Jha on equation with Shabbir Ahluwalia, missing work, non payment of dues
Father's Day 2020: Celeb dads who celebrated the occasion for the FIRST time
Celebs who are yoga enthusiasts
Sushmita Sen on turning ‘Aarya’ for her Alizeh, Renee, Rohman Shawl & her comeback
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Here’s a timeline of police investigation in the case
Amit Bhadana on struggles to become the most followed YouTuber in India, criticism
Manish Malhotra and Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about The Blender's Pride Fashion Tour in Hyderabad
Anonymous 52 minutes ago

He is full of life, with so many ambitions and businesses to deal with, how is it possible ..he suddenly gets up from his chair on a Sunday morning and hangs himself?? unbelievable. pv plz post

Anonymous 52 minutes ago

Biki hui police.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

The police is sold.

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Liars

Anonymous 59 minutes ago

horrible corruption. the whole indian public will seek justice and wont let the culprits breathe easily. curses on these killers

Anonymous 1 hour ago

one of sushants murderer is his creative manager/flatmate/friend . his instagram handle is Siddhart pithani, he wrote fake condolence message for sushant,after people started suspecting him, he made his insta private. Look him up on fb too, you can see this nerdy man who must be secretly reeking of jealousy over sushant's life. greed n jealousy being the motive. he was planning on stealing sushants video game coding n selling it for millions.

Anonymous 1 hour ago

fake report ,,we all know the truth ,,murder

Anonymous 1 hour ago

I knew they were gonna do that, The system is corrupt, all bribed by those mafia!

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement