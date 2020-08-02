  • facebook
Sushant Singh Rajput cried & fainted after getting news about Disha Salian's demise, reveals Siddharth Pithani

Sushant Singh Rajput's flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani has made certain revelations about the late actor in a recent interview. Read on for further details.
Sushant Singh Rajput cried & fainted after getting news about Disha Salian's demise, reveals Siddharth Pithani
Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate and friend Siddharth Pithani has once again revealed some vital information related to the late actor. He also gets talking about how ex-manager Disha Salian’s demise affected Sushant. Siddharth reveals that a particular headline disturbed the actor a lot after he got to know about Disha’s death. The news that affected him a lot was by a portal that read, ‘Sushant Singh Rajput manager Disha Salian commits suicide.’ Sushant reportedly questioned the reason behind his name being used in the post.

Siddharth further reveals how Sushant kept crying that day post which the latter’s sister Mitu Singh came home, fed him, and took care of him. She reportedly came to stay with the late actor after Rhea left the residence. Siddharth also states that he never saw Sushant cry that way. Another shocking revelation made by him is that the late actor fainted when he along with Mitu and the housekeeper Dipesh were in the room.

Siddharth also reveals that Sushant’s sister counseled him and made him realize that it wasn’t his fault. He also states that the late actor wanted to stay in his room that particular day and that he came back to his room once the latter slept. Talking about Disha Salian, she passed away on 8th June 2020 after falling off a building. As per Siddharth, Disha was Sushant’s manager for a very short time and that the late actor met her only once in his life.

