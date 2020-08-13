Sushant Singh Rajput dancing with Siddhant Chaturvedi to Chikni Chameli in a video will make you miss him more

Sushant Singh Rajput's demise has come as a shock for everyone. Meanwhile, Siddhant Chaturvedi has paid a tribute to the late actor by sharing a throwback video.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. The late actor leaves behind a huge fan base and millions of admirers who find it hard to believe that he is gone so soon. Sushant’s untimely demise has sent a shockwave not only across the film industry but also in the nation. While it has been mentioned in the police statement that the late actor died by suicide, certain sections of people do not believe it and have asked for a proper probe into the case.

Apart from that, many people have paid tributes to Sushant on Instagram. Among them is Siddhant Chaturvedi who has now shared a throwback video in which the two actors can be seen dancing together on the stage. As mentioned by Siddhant, it was a national level talent hunt show in which he took part in while studying B.Com and CA. As can be seen in the video, the two of them dance their hearts out to the tunes of Chikni Chameli.

Check out the video below:

Siddhant also mentions how overwhelmed he was after Sushant took his name. He further adds how it encouraged him to pursue his passion and become a hero. Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s last movie Dil Bechara was released last month on an OTT platform. His acting prowess, epic dialogues, and amazing dance moves left the audience mesmerized and at the same time left them emotional. The movie also marks the debut of Sanjana Sanghi.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

