Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's father and other family members leave Patna for Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on Sunday, June 15. The actor's father was photographed leaving his house in Patna to board his flight to Mumbai.

Following the sudden demise, Sushant Singh Rajput's family are making their way to Mumbai for the funeral. The actor passed away on Sunday, June 15. While one of his sisters was called in when the actor wasn't responding to the calls of his house staff, his other sister, along with his brother-in-law, were photographed outside the Mumbai airport at the wee hours of Monday. Now, ANI has shared pictures of Sushant's father leaving from his home in Patna towards the airport to board his flight for Mumbai.

Sushant's father, K.K Singh, was seen accompanied by his relatives as he made his way board the flight. ANI shared the pictures with the caption, "Bihar: #SushantSinghRajput's father (in blue t-shirt) & other family members leave from their residence in Patna for airport. They'll be leaving for Mumbai today. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo (in white shirt in pic 3) who is also a relative of Sushant, is accompanying family."

Bihar: #SushantSinghRajput's father (in blue t-shirt) & other family members leave from their residence in Patna for airport. They'll be leaving for Mumbai today. BJP MLA Niraj Kumar Singh Babloo (in white shirt in pic 3) who is also a relative of Sushant, is accompanying family pic.twitter.com/uITfJaLbIt — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2020

Following the news of Sushant's death, it was reported that his father fell unconscious. “He is in a state of shock,” said a family member, as per a Hindustan Times report. “Please take utmost care of my father to protect him from coronavirus,” the actor told his house help in a call a few days ago.

Sushant’s team shared a message confirming the news of his death while requesting fans for privacy as the family grieves the loss. “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work like they have done so far. We request media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief," the statement read.

