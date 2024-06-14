Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: 5 social media posts of Chhichhore actor that are motivational

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the most loved actors in the film industry. He had a sudden death in 2020 and left us all in shock. With his works, Sushant still resides with us in our hearts.

Today, June 14, 2024, marks the 4th death anniversary of the late actor. As we remember him, let's have a look at some of his motivational social media posts that inspire us.

5 Instagram posts of Sushant Singh Rajput that are motivational

On May 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput shared a dashing picture of him wearing a black-and-white outfit. Sharing the picture, he penned, "Receive without pride, let go without attachment. #Meditations" Through these lines he wanted to convey the message that everyone should stay down-to-earth and excessive attachment to anything is not good. Have a look:

Taking to his Instagram handle on March 27, 2019, SSR shared a happy picture of himself enjoying a sunset at a beach destination. He captioned his post with some thought-provoking lines, "I am a noun in your life, only a verb in mine..."

His posts still receive several comments from his fans. As one fan wrote under the above-mentioned post, "Miss u lengend.." Another commented, "Miss u sir" Others were also seen dropping sad emojis as they miss Sushant.

Sushant was not only a talented actor but he was a multitalented person. He once shared a picture of himself practicing archery and wrote in the caption, "Perfection resides in the ‘next’ repetition. Passion lies in the ‘present’ one." Have a look:

The Kedarnath actor also could play guitar and often used to share videos of him playing the instruments creating different tunes. On July 30, 2029, the actor shared a picture of himself with a guitar and captioned it, ‘Passion’ is overrated, ‘presence’, underrated. #selfmusing"

Take a look:

Rajput was known for his incredible thought-provoking mind and he proved this in one of his social media posts. Highlighting how everyone is going through their battle, he asked to respect everyone. The actor shared a snap of himself looking at a mirror and wrote in the caption, "Be kind, for everyone we meet is fighting a hard battle. #IanMaclaren #selftalk Good morning :)"

Talking about his filmography, Sushant did films such as Chhichhore, Kai Po Che!, PK, Kedarnath, Raabta, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Dil Bechara, and many more.

Rest in peace, Sushant Singh Rajput!

