Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: 5 things the late actor liked besides acting

As we remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary, here are several hobbies and interests of the late actor other than acting.

Sushant Singh Rajput was one of the finest actors Hindi cinema had ever seen. He started his journey in the TV industry with a mighty popular show called ‘Pavitra Rishta’ and gained immense popularity for portraying the lead character of Manav on the small screen. Though he was the man of big dreams, he ventured into the world of Hindi films in 2013 with ‘Kai Po Che’. His performance was loved by the audiences, critics alike and a star was born. In his 7 years stint in cinema, Sushant played a wide variety of characters and proved his acting prowess with each performance.

Though he ended up becoming one of the biggest stars of his generation, SSR had many other interests besides acting and cinema. He was a voracious reader and had a keen interest in astronomy as well. Portraying the character of MS Dhoni on-screen to ultimate perfection, he showcased the length of his tremendous athletic abilities as well. Before becoming an actor, Sushant was working with choreographer Shiamak Davar in his dance group. He was a prolific dancer with some of the biggest dance numbers like ‘Sweetheart’ from Kedarnath. With a keen interest in philosophy and poetry, Sushant also took to music as a hobby. Here are Sushant’s various interests.

Music

In the video posted on his Instagram, Sushant is playing an electric guitar sitting in a room with one hand. He wrote in the caption, “Just goofing around”. He is able to bring a wonderful reverbing sound out of a seemingly tough instrument to play.

Poetry

SSR had a telescope because he was fascinated with the study of space and astrophysics. He posted a highly detailed picture of the moon and combined it with wonderfully penned Hindi poetry in the caption, showcasing the depth of his thoughts.

Dance

Before entering Bollywood, Sushant had worked as a dancer on award stages and other projects. His passion for this art can be seen in some of his extraordinary moves in a song like ‘Main Tera Boyfriend’ from Raabta. SSR posted a beautiful picture of him standing on the stage and completely engulfing himself in the dance.

Art

In this video, Sushant is wonderfully sketching a breathtaking portrait of Lord Shiva. The man of many talents is combining his religious worshipping with that of his talent and expressing it on the canvas.

Sports

SSR practically aced the batting style of the Indian Cricket Team’s captain, MS Dhoni, by practising relentlessly for one year. His athletic prowess was second to none and he always took great care of his fitness routine. In the Instagram video, Sushant is brushing up on his Lawn Tennis skills on the court. He wrote in the caption, “Sweating a way back to the court”.

Also Read| EXCLUSIVE: Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Director Rumy Jafry says ‘I last spoke to him on June 12 at 3 pm’

Credits :Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram

Share your comment ×